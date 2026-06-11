India's final group-stage match will be against defending champions Australia on June 28, 2026. This significant encounter will take place at Lord’s, London, at 7:00 PM IST.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Full Schedule, Timing & Match Details
The Indian Women's team is all set for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England. Here’s their full schedule, squad, match timings and venues.
- India targets maiden T20 World Cup title after ODI triumph.
- Placed in Group A includes tough rivals.
- India's schedule starts against Pakistan, concludes with Australia.
India Women's T20 WC Schedule: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin, and the Indian women’s cricket team will be looking forward to building a successful campaign after their memorable ODI World Cup triumph last year. After finally clinching the ODI title, the Women in Blue will now also aim to bring home the maiden T20 trophy and further cement their name in the history of women’s cricket in the country. India has been placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. With tough competition in the group, the side will look to start strong and maintain momentum throughout the tournament.
India Women's T20 WC Full Schedule, Timings
India is all set to begin their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan. Meanwhile, their final group-stage match will be against defending champions Australia, making it one of the biggest encounters of the tournament.
Here is the full schedule of the Indian women’s cricket team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Time (IST)
|
Venue
|
June 14, 2026
|
India vs Pakistan
|
7:00 PM
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
June 17, 2026
|
India vs Netherlands
|
7:00 PM
|
Headingley, Leeds
|
June 21, 2026
|
India vs South Africa
|
7:00 PM
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
June 25, 2026
|
India vs Bangladesh
|
7:00 PM
|
Old Trafford, Manchester
|
June 28, 2026
|
India vs Australia
|
7:00 PM
|
Lord’s, London
India Women's T20 WC Squad
Here is a look at India's complete squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandini Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav.
Leading up to the tournament, the side has played two warm-up matches, first against West Indies and then against England, winning the former but losing the latter clash.