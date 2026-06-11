ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Full Schedule, Timing & Match Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India targets maiden T20 World Cup title after ODI triumph.

Placed in Group A includes tough rivals.

India's schedule starts against Pakistan, concludes with Australia.

India Women's T20 WC Schedule: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to begin, and the Indian women’s cricket team will be looking forward to building a successful campaign after their memorable ODI World Cup triumph last year. After finally clinching the ODI title, the Women in Blue will now also aim to bring home the maiden T20 trophy and further cement their name in the history of women’s cricket in the country. India has been placed in Group A of the tournament alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. With tough competition in the group, the side will look to start strong and maintain momentum throughout the tournament.

India Women's T20 WC Full Schedule, Timings

India is all set to begin their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan. Meanwhile, their final group-stage match will be against defending champions Australia, making it one of the biggest encounters of the tournament.

Here is the full schedule of the Indian women’s cricket team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 14, 2026 India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham June 17, 2026 India vs Netherlands 7:00 PM Headingley, Leeds June 21, 2026 India vs South Africa 7:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester June 25, 2026 India vs Bangladesh 7:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester June 28, 2026 India vs Australia 7:00 PM Lord’s, London

India Women's T20 WC Squad

Here is a look at India's complete squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandini Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav.

Leading up to the tournament, the side has played two warm-up matches, first against West Indies and then against England, winning the former but losing the latter clash.