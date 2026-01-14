Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 ODI Ranking After Four Years As Rohit Sharma Slips Two Spots

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli has been ranked as the No.1 One Day International (ODI) batsman by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a rating of 785.

He has reached the summit before in his illustrious career, but this reclamation of the top spot comes after four years.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, who had held the No.1 ODI ranking for quite some time now, has slipped down two spots, and currently ranked third with a 775-rating.

Both are, as of this writing, busy with the second India vs New Zealand ODI in Rajkot.

Virat's Resurgence In ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli experienced a bit of a lean patch in international cricket, the height of which was the back-to-back ducks in Australia, which raised speculations over the cricketing icon's longetivity.

Many believed that he might not make it to the ICC World Cup 2027. However, in the third IND vs AUS ODI, in Sydney, he fired back with a half century, hitting the winning runs, with Rohit Sharma scoring a ton on the other end.

Since then, Kohli appears to have changed his approach in the format to an even more aggressive style, playing more attacking shots, and has registered two tons and two half centuries in his last four ODI innings.

Rohit Sharma followed his 73 and 121 in Australia with a 57 against South Africa. These scores were followed by 14, 75, 26, and 24, the last two of which seem to be the reason behind his drop in the ICC rankings, with Daryl Mitchell taking the second spot.

Top 5 ODI Batsmen Per ICC Rankings

Here's a look at the top 5 batsmen in the ODI format as per ICC rankings:

1) Virat Kohli - India

2) Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

3) Rohit Sharma - India

4) Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan

5) Shubman Gill - India

