HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Reclaims No.1 ODI Ranking After Four Years As Rohit Sharma Slips Two Spots

Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 ODI Ranking After Four Years As Rohit Sharma Slips Two Spots

Virat Kohli returns to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings after four years, as Rohit Sharma slips to third following a reshuffle at the summit amid IND vs NZ ODIs.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli has been ranked as the No.1 One Day International (ODI) batsman by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a rating of 785.

He has reached the summit before in his illustrious career, but this reclamation of the top spot comes after four years. 

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, who had held the No.1 ODI ranking for quite some time now, has slipped down two spots, and currently ranked third with a 775-rating.

Both are, as of this writing, busy with the second India vs New Zealand ODI in Rajkot. 

Virat's Resurgence In ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli experienced a bit of a lean patch in international cricket, the height of which was the back-to-back ducks in Australia, which raised speculations over the cricketing icon's longetivity. 

Many believed that he might not make it to the ICC World Cup 2027. However, in the third IND vs AUS ODI, in Sydney, he fired back with a half century, hitting the winning runs, with Rohit Sharma scoring a ton on the other end. 

Since then, Kohli appears to have changed his approach in the format to an even more aggressive style, playing more attacking shots, and has registered two tons and two half centuries in his last four ODI innings.

Rohit Sharma followed his 73 and 121 in Australia with a 57 against South Africa. These scores were followed by 14, 75, 26, and 24, the last two of which seem to be the reason behind his drop in the ICC rankings, with Daryl Mitchell taking the second spot.

Top 5 ODI Batsmen Per ICC Rankings

Here's a look at the top 5 batsmen in the ODI format as per ICC rankings:

1) Virat Kohli - India

2) Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

3) Rohit Sharma - India

4) Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan

5) Shubman Gill - India

Also Check: India Coach Shuts Down Rift Rumors Between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently ranked as the No.1 ODI batsman by the ICC?

Virat Kohli has been ranked as the No.1 ODI batsman by the ICC with a rating of 785.

What is Rohit Sharma's current ODI ranking?

Rohit Sharma has slipped down two spots and is currently ranked third with a 775-rating.

How long has it been since Virat Kohli was previously ranked No.1 in ODIs?

Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top spot after four years since his last No.1 ranking in ODIs.

What has been Virat Kohli's recent performance in ODIs?

Since a lean patch, Kohli has adopted a more aggressive style, registering two tons and two half-centuries in his last four ODI innings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA ICC Rankings IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI
