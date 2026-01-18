Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi's Next Match In ICC U19 World Cup: Date, Venue And Opponent

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Next Match In ICC U19 World Cup: Date, Venue And Opponent

India's teen batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has already broken records at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Check out his next opponent and when he will go up against them.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rapid rise has become one of the most exciting storylines in Indian cricket in recent times.

Bursting onto the scene at just 14 years of age through the IPL, the young batting prodigy has already shown a level of composure and confidence that belies his years.

His performances at youth international tournaments have underlined not only his technical ability but also his temperament on the big stage, and continues to do the same at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

For those interested in catching him in action, here's a look at his next World Cup opponent, when he steps out against them, and more.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Next U19 World Cup 2026 Opponent

After beating USA and Bangladesh with India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to take on New Zealand next at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. 

The IND U19 vs NZ U19 match is scheduled to be played on next Saturday, that is January 24, 2026.

While the playing XIs have not been revealed just yet, Suryavanshi is expected to feature in the clash, given that he is an instrumental part of the Indian team. 

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026 group stage match will be played at the Queen's Sports Club, where India have played their first two games as well.

Suryavanshi has registered scores of 2 and 72 at this venue so far in the tournament.

Fearless against quality bowling attacks, he has impressed with his shot selection, quick scoring rate, and maturity under pressure. Breaking age-related records and drawing comparisons with established stars, he has quickly become a name to watch for the future.

What sets him apart is his hunger to learn and adapt, traits that are crucial for long-term success. If nurtured carefully, Suryavanshi could well become the next major batting force in Indian cricket’s evolving landscape.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a young Indian batting prodigy who burst onto the scene at 14 through the IPL. He's known for his composure, confidence, and technical ability.

When is Vaibhav Suryavanshi's next U19 World Cup match?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's next ICC U19 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, against New Zealand.

Where will the India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Queen's Sports Club, the same venue where India has played their previous games.

What are Vaibhav Suryavanshi's strengths as a player?

Suryavanshi is fearless against quality bowling, impressing with his shot selection, quick scoring, and maturity under pressure. He also shows a great hunger to learn and adapt.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand U19 World Cup Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi U19 World Cup
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
West Bengal
ABP Reporter Attacked & Beaten Up As Mob Violence In Murshidabad’s Beldanga Escalates Into Second Day
ABP Reporter Attacked & Beaten Up As Mob Violence In Murshidabad’s Beldanga Escalates Into Second Day
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget