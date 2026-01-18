Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Next Match In ICC U19 World Cup: Date, Venue And Opponent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rapid rise has become one of the most exciting storylines in Indian cricket in recent times.

Bursting onto the scene at just 14 years of age through the IPL, the young batting prodigy has already shown a level of composure and confidence that belies his years.

His performances at youth international tournaments have underlined not only his technical ability but also his temperament on the big stage, and continues to do the same at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

For those interested in catching him in action, here's a look at his next World Cup opponent, when he steps out against them, and more.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Next U19 World Cup 2026 Opponent

After beating USA and Bangladesh with India, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is set to take on New Zealand next at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

The IND U19 vs NZ U19 match is scheduled to be played on next Saturday, that is January 24, 2026.

While the playing XIs have not been revealed just yet, Suryavanshi is expected to feature in the clash, given that he is an instrumental part of the Indian team.

IND vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026 group stage match will be played at the Queen's Sports Club, where India have played their first two games as well.

Suryavanshi has registered scores of 2 and 72 at this venue so far in the tournament.

Fearless against quality bowling attacks, he has impressed with his shot selection, quick scoring rate, and maturity under pressure. Breaking age-related records and drawing comparisons with established stars, he has quickly become a name to watch for the future.

What sets him apart is his hunger to learn and adapt, traits that are crucial for long-term success. If nurtured carefully, Suryavanshi could well become the next major batting force in Indian cricket’s evolving landscape.