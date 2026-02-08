Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi Earns U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament Spot, No Place For Mhatre

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament Spot, No Place For Mhatre

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, key player in India's winning team, earns a place in the ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, but skipper Ayush Mhatre misses out.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh off the ICC Under-19 World Cup victory, India's teen batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has earned another accolade.

He has been included in ICC's Team of the Tournament, rightly so, having struck 439 runs in 7 innings (second-most in the U19 World Cup) with an average of 62.71.

In fact, his blistering knock of 175 runs off just 80 balls powered India to a mammoth total of 411, which they managed to defend by 100 runs against England in the final.

Two of Suryavanhi's compatriots, Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel, have also found a place in the ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, but their captain, Ayush Mhatre, has missed out.

Mhatre Misses Out On U19 WC Team Of The Tournament

Ayush Mhatre was also one of India's best batsmen in the U19 World Cup final, as he stabilized the innings with Suryavanshi, scoring 53 runs. 

Across the tournament, he struck 214 runs in 7 innings with a pretty good average of 30.57, leading his team to their record sixth title.

He recently also led the youth national side to the U19 Asia Cup final, which they unfortunately lost to arch rivals Pakistan in a shock defeat.

Mhatre represents the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, which will be his next major outing in the coming months. For the moment, world cricket currently focuses on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, being hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

ICC U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament

Here's a look at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India), Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka), Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan), Thomas Rew (wk, c) (England), Oliver Peake (Australia), Ben Mayes (England), Kanishk Chouhan (India), Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan), Vitel Lawes (West Indies), Ali Raza (Pakistan), Manny Lumsden (England), Henil Patel (India)

Also Check: India Break T20 World Cup Record With Thrilling Victory Over USA

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi and what has he achieved?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a teen batting sensation who was part of India's victorious ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign. He has been named in the ICC's Team of the Tournament for his outstanding batting performance.

What were Suryavanshi's stats in the U19 World Cup?

Suryavanshi scored 439 runs in 7 innings, making him the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He averaged an impressive 62.71.

Who else from India was in the ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament?

Besides Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel from India were also included in the ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament.

What is Ayush Mhatre's next major outing?

Ayush Mhatre represents the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, which will be his next significant appearance in the coming months.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
U19 World Cup ICC Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ayush Mhatre
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
India
'No Double Standards Or Compromise': PM Modi 's Message On Terrorism In Malaysia Speech
'No Double Standards Or Compromise': PM Modi Highlights India's Message On Terrorism In Malaysia Speech
Cities
Surajkund Mela Swing Tragedy: Culpable Homicide Case Filed; SIT Formed For Probe
Surajkund Mela Swing Tragedy: Culpable Homicide Case Filed; SIT Formed For Probe
Cities
Delhi Biker Was In Open Pit For 8 Hours; Passers-By, Contractor Knew But Didn't Rescue Him
Delhi Biker Was In Open Pit For 8 Hours; Passers-By, Contractor Knew But Didn't Rescue Him
Advertisement

Videos

HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Neighbor Arrested for Brutal Rape and Murder of 6-Year-Old; Police Resort to Lathi Charge as Mob Retaliates.
Surajkund Funfair Ride Collapse: New Footage Raises Safety Questions
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Accidental Death Case Registered After Surajkund Funfair Ride Collapse, Inspector Among Victims
Jammu & Kashmir Rescue: Army and Locals Save Passengers from Snow-Stranded Bus
Assam Political Heat: Owaisi-Himanta Verbal Duel Raises Stakes Ahead of Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget