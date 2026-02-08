Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament Spot, No Place For Mhatre

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fresh off the ICC Under-19 World Cup victory, India's teen batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has earned another accolade.

He has been included in ICC's Team of the Tournament, rightly so, having struck 439 runs in 7 innings (second-most in the U19 World Cup) with an average of 62.71.

In fact, his blistering knock of 175 runs off just 80 balls powered India to a mammoth total of 411, which they managed to defend by 100 runs against England in the final.

Two of Suryavanhi's compatriots, Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel, have also found a place in the ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, but their captain, Ayush Mhatre, has missed out.

Mhatre Misses Out On U19 WC Team Of The Tournament

Ayush Mhatre was also one of India's best batsmen in the U19 World Cup final, as he stabilized the innings with Suryavanshi, scoring 53 runs.

Across the tournament, he struck 214 runs in 7 innings with a pretty good average of 30.57, leading his team to their record sixth title.

He recently also led the youth national side to the U19 Asia Cup final, which they unfortunately lost to arch rivals Pakistan in a shock defeat.

Mhatre represents the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, which will be his next major outing in the coming months. For the moment, world cricket currently focuses on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, being hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

ICC U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament

Here's a look at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India), Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka), Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan), Thomas Rew (wk, c) (England), Oliver Peake (Australia), Ben Mayes (England), Kanishk Chouhan (India), Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan), Vitel Lawes (West Indies), Ali Raza (Pakistan), Manny Lumsden (England), Henil Patel (India)

