India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final

After comfortably defeating arch rivals, Pakistan, team India is set to enter the Semi-Finals of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026.

Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue are set to face off against Afghanistan in this crucial knockout fixture, which will be held in just a couple of days from now.

With that said, let's take a look at how to watch U19 World Cup India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final live streaming and TV broadcast.

U19 World Cup: IND vs AFG Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming for the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final clash.

Readers should note that they will need to login with an account subscribed to the platform to be able to watch the full match online.

IND U19 vs AFG U19: TV Broadcast

Some Star Sports Network channels will air the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Semi-Final match on TV.

The live stream (as well as TV broadcast) is expected to start a bit prior to the coin toss. So, let's take a look at the match date and timings.

U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND vs AFG Match Date & Time

The ICC U19 World Cup India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on this Wednesday, that is February 4, 2026.

The toss should, hence, be conducted half an hour earlier, that is around 12:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the full squads for both sides:

India - Ayush Mhatre (C), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Afghanistan - Mahboob Khan (C), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid

The last time India entered the U19 World Cup Final, they lost to Australia. Needless to say, the new generation of players as well as the fans would be hoping to turn things around this time.