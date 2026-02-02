Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final

India face Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final. Check out match date, time, live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After comfortably defeating arch rivals, Pakistan, team India is set to enter the Semi-Finals of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026. 

Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue are set to face off against Afghanistan in this crucial knockout fixture, which will be held in just a couple of days from now. 

With that said, let's take a look at how to watch U19 World Cup India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final live streaming and TV broadcast.

U19 World Cup: IND vs AFG Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming for the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final clash.

Readers should note that they will need to login with an account subscribed to the platform to be able to watch the full match online.

IND U19 vs AFG U19: TV Broadcast

Some Star Sports Network channels will air the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Semi-Final match on TV.

The live stream (as well as TV broadcast) is expected to start a bit prior to the coin toss. So, let's take a look at the match date and timings.

U19 World Cup Semi-Final: IND vs AFG Match Date & Time

The ICC U19 World Cup India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on this Wednesday, that is February 4, 2026. 

The toss should, hence, be conducted half an hour earlier, that is around 12:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the full squads for both sides:

India - Ayush Mhatre (C), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Afghanistan - Mahboob Khan (C), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid

The last time India entered the U19 World Cup Final, they lost to Australia. Needless to say, the new generation of players as well as the fans would be hoping to turn things around this time.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final live?

You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final on the JioHotstar app and website. You will need a subscribed account to view the full match.

Which TV channels will broadcast the U19 World Cup Semi-Final match between India and Afghanistan?

Some Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Semi-Final match on TV. The broadcast is expected to start before the coin toss.

What time is the ICC U19 World Cup India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final?

The ICC U19 World Cup India vs Afghanistan Semi-Final is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST. The toss will likely take place around 12:30 PM IST.

Who is the captain of the India U19 team in the World Cup?

Ayush Mhatre is the captain of the India U19 team participating in the ICC World Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup IND VS AFG U19 World Cup Semi Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget