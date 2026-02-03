AUS vs ENG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australia, the reigning ICC Under-19 World Cup champions, are eyeing another title run as they lock horns with arch-rivals England in the tournament’s Semi-Final.

The ICC U19 World Cup is where cricket’s future stars announce themselves on the global stage. Every two years, teenage cricketers from across the world gather to showcase skill, grit, and ambition, often under intense pressure and scrutiny.

For those interested in catching all the action, here is ICC U19 World Cup Australia vs England Semi-Final live streaming and TV broadcast information.

AUS U19 vs ENG U19 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

The Australia vs England U19 World Cup Semi-Final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

If the thumbnail does not pop-up on the home page, then look for it by heading into Sports, and then the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup section.

U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AUS vs ENG TV Broadcast

As for the TV broadcast, select Star Sports Network channels with air the AUS 19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Semi-Final clash today, that is February 3, 2026.

AUS vs ENG U19 World Cup: Match Date & Time

The AUS vs ENG Semi-Final is scheduled to start from 1:00 PM IST with the toss likely to be held at 12:30 PM IST at the Queen Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

The ICC U19 World Cup that has produced legends, from Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, long before they dominated senior cricket.

Beyond the results, the tournament offers a glimpse of emerging talent, new strategies, and fearless young athletes unafraid to challenge established norms. With every thrilling wicket, boundary, and last-ball finish, it confirms why this is the proving ground for cricket’s next generation.

Australia and England are two of the sport's giants, and so this clash becomes a great stage to get an early look at who all might emerge as the faces of cricket a few years down the line.