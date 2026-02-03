Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AUS vs ENG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final Clash

AUS vs ENG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final Clash

Australia and England are set to face off in the high-stakes ICC U19 World Cup Semi-Final. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast, and match timing details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Australia, the reigning ICC Under-19 World Cup champions, are eyeing another title run as they lock horns with arch-rivals England in the tournament’s Semi-Final.

The ICC U19 World Cup is where cricket’s future stars announce themselves on the global stage. Every two years, teenage cricketers from across the world gather to showcase skill, grit, and ambition, often under intense pressure and scrutiny.

For those interested in catching all the action, here is ICC U19 World Cup Australia vs England Semi-Final live streaming and TV broadcast information.

AUS U19 vs ENG U19 Semi-Final: Live Streaming

The Australia vs England U19 World Cup Semi-Final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. 

If the thumbnail does not pop-up on the home page, then look for it by heading into Sports, and then the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup section.

U19 World Cup Semi-Final: AUS vs ENG TV Broadcast

As for the TV broadcast, select Star Sports Network channels with air the AUS 19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Semi-Final clash today, that is February 3, 2026.

AUS vs ENG U19 World Cup: Match Date & Time

The AUS vs ENG Semi-Final is scheduled to start from 1:00 PM IST with the toss likely to be held at 12:30 PM IST at the Queen Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

The ICC U19 World Cup that has produced legends, from Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, long before they dominated senior cricket.

Beyond the results, the tournament offers a glimpse of emerging talent, new strategies, and fearless young athletes unafraid to challenge established norms. With every thrilling wicket, boundary, and last-ball finish, it confirms why this is the proving ground for cricket’s next generation.

Australia and England are two of the sport's giants, and so this clash becomes a great stage to get an early look at who all might emerge as the faces of cricket a few years down the line.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Australia vs England U19 World Cup Semi-Final live?

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. You can find it by navigating to the Sports section and then the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup category.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AUS U19 vs ENG U19 Semi-Final?

The Semi-Final clash will be broadcast on select Star Sports Network channels.

When is the Australia vs England U19 World Cup Semi-Final match?

The match is scheduled for February 3, 2026, with the game starting at 1:00 PM IST. The toss is expected around 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the U19 World Cup Semi-Final between Australia and England being held?

The match will take place at the Queen Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Australia Vs England U19 World Cup AUS Vs ENG U19 World Cup Live Streaming
