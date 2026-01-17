Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWhat Just Happened? Pakistan Batter Forgets Ball Is Live, Gifts Wicket To England - WATCH

This was not just a dismissal; it was a moment where nerves, inexperience, and the enormity of the stage collided.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:22 AM (IST)

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 has already delivered moments of brilliance, pressure, and youthful emotion - but few incidents have stunned fans quite like what unfolded during Pakistan U19’s clash against England U19.

In a tournament where young cricketers dream of announcing themselves to the world, one brief lapse in awareness turned into a harsh lesson that will likely stay with a player for years.

Pakistan were chasing 211, a target that looked achievable for large parts of the innings.

Captain Farhan Yousaf stood tall under pressure, playing a composed and responsible knock of 65 runs, keeping Pakistan in the contest despite wickets falling around him.

His dismissal late in the chase, however, shifted momentum sharply in England’s favour. With the tail exposed and the pressure mounting, every run and every moment suddenly mattered.

Then came the moment that left everyone - players, commentators, and viewers - in disbelief. At the crease was Ali Raza, a lower-order batter trying to survive and support his partner.

What happened next was not a result of aggression or misjudged running, but something far more puzzling.

After a delivery passed through to the wicketkeeper, Raza casually stepped out of his crease, seemingly unaware of where he was standing or assuming the ball was no longer in play. There was no rush, no panic - just a brief, costly pause.

England wicketkeeper Thomas Rew, alert and sharp, needed no second invitation.

In a split second, he gathered the ball and broke the stumps. Replays confirmed the batter was well out of his ground. The umpire's decision was instant. Ali Raza was run out - without a run attempted, without a shot played, and without any real contest.

Watch Video

The reaction said it all.

Raza stood frozen, disbelief written across his face. His teammates looked on in silence.

For a young cricketer playing the biggest tournament of his life, it was a reminder of how unforgiving international cricket can be.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 173, handing England a 37-run win. While England deserved credit for their discipline and awareness, the run-out became the defining image of the match - not because it was dramatic, but because it was painfully avoidable.

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
