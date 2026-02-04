Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketU19 World Cup: India's Odds vs England In Final If They Defeat Afghanistan - Win/Loss Record

U19 World Cup: India's Odds vs England In Final If They Defeat Afghanistan - Win/Loss Record

England await the U19 World Cup final. If India beat Afghanistan, how do their odds stack up vs England? Head-to-head record explained.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

England have booked their place in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 after edging past Australia in the first Semi-Final.

The second finalist will be decided later today, February 4, when India take on Afghanistan in a high-stakes Semi-Final clash. Should the Boys in Blue emerge victorious, they will set up a familiar showdown against England in the final, a familiar rival at the youth cricket level.

With India coming off a heartbreaking defeat in the previous U19 World Cup Final, the big question looms: can they turn the tables this time, or are they at risk of falling short once again?

Here’s a closer look at India vs England’s Under-19 head-to-head record.

IND U19 vs ENG U19: Head-To-Head Record

Over the years, India and England have met on 55 occasions at the youth level, with the first-ever match between them dating back all the way to August 16, 1981.

India U19 - 41 wins

England U19 - 13 wins

Only one match has been tied between them. 

This suggests that the potential India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final could be pretty much in favor of the former. Three of their last 5 matches have also been won by India.

However, the Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, need to beat Afghanistan first to challenge for the title. Let's take a look at the win/loss record of this dynamic.

IND U19 vs AFG U19: Win/Loss Record

At the Under-19 level, India and Afghanistan have met 12 times in Youth ODIs, with India holding a clear edge after winning 10 of those encounters, while Afghanistan have registered two victories.

Their latest clash came in 2024, when India dominated proceedings to secure a comfortable nine-wicket win.

However, Afghanistan’s two successes, both achieved in Lucknow back in 2019, serve as a timely reminder that they are capable of upsetting the odds when conditions and momentum fall their way.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team has reached the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026?

England has secured their spot in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 after defeating Australia in the semi-finals.

Who will play the second semi-final match?

India will play against Afghanistan in the second semi-final match on February 4th to determine the second finalist.

What is the head-to-head record between India U19 and England U19?

India U19 has a dominant head-to-head record against England U19, with 41 wins out of 55 encounters. Only one match has been tied.

What happened in the previous U19 World Cup Final involving India?

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the previous U19 World Cup Final. They will aim to reverse this outcome if they reach the final this year.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup INDIA VS ENGLAND IND U19 Vs AFG U19
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
