U19 World Cup: India's Odds vs England In Final If They Defeat Afghanistan - Win/Loss Record

England have booked their place in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 after edging past Australia in the first Semi-Final.

The second finalist will be decided later today, February 4, when India take on Afghanistan in a high-stakes Semi-Final clash. Should the Boys in Blue emerge victorious, they will set up a familiar showdown against England in the final, a familiar rival at the youth cricket level.

With India coming off a heartbreaking defeat in the previous U19 World Cup Final, the big question looms: can they turn the tables this time, or are they at risk of falling short once again?

Here’s a closer look at India vs England’s Under-19 head-to-head record.

IND U19 vs ENG U19: Head-To-Head Record

Over the years, India and England have met on 55 occasions at the youth level, with the first-ever match between them dating back all the way to August 16, 1981.

India U19 - 41 wins

England U19 - 13 wins

Only one match has been tied between them.

This suggests that the potential India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final could be pretty much in favor of the former. Three of their last 5 matches have also been won by India.

However, the Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, need to beat Afghanistan first to challenge for the title. Let's take a look at the win/loss record of this dynamic.

IND U19 vs AFG U19: Win/Loss Record

At the Under-19 level, India and Afghanistan have met 12 times in Youth ODIs, with India holding a clear edge after winning 10 of those encounters, while Afghanistan have registered two victories.

Their latest clash came in 2024, when India dominated proceedings to secure a comfortable nine-wicket win.

However, Afghanistan’s two successes, both achieved in Lucknow back in 2019, serve as a timely reminder that they are capable of upsetting the odds when conditions and momentum fall their way.