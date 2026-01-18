ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table, Most Runs And Wickets After India vs Bangladesh

ICC U19 World Cup Updated Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets: The 2026 ICC U19 World Cup is in full swing, and India has asserted its dominance in Group B with a hard-fought 18-run win (via DLS method) over Bangladesh.

In a rain-curtailed thriller at Bulawayo, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu smashed vital half-centuries, while Vihaan Malhotra's four-wicket haul dismantled Bangladeshi chase.

U19 World Cup Updated Points Table (Group B)

With two wins in as many games, India has virtually secured its spot in Super Six stage. Bangladesh, despite a valiant effort from pacer Al Fahad, starts its campaign with a defeat.

India U19: 4 Points (2 Matches, 2 Wins) | NRR: +2.145

USA U19: 0 Points (1 Match, 1 Loss) | NRR: -3.144

New Zealand U19: 0 Points (0 Matches) | NRR: 0.000

Bangladesh U19: 0 Points (1 Match, 1 Loss) | NRR: -0.621

Tournament Most Runs (Leading Batters)

The leaderboard is being reshaped by young prodigies. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking 72 has catapulted him into the top tier of run-getters this tournament.

Steve Hogan (AUS): 105* Runs

Abhigyan Kundu (IND): 102 Runs (Avg: 51.00)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (IND): 98 Runs (Avg: 49.00)

Robert O’Brien (IRE): 79 Runs

Azizul Hakim (BAN): 51 Runs

Tournament Most Wickets (Leading Bowlers)

Spinners and pacers alike are finding joy on the Zimbabwean tracks. India’s bowling depth is evident with two players currently in the top five.

Al Fahad (BAN): 5 Wickets (Best: 5/38)

Henil Patel (IND): 5 Wickets (Best: 5/21)

Vihaan Malhotra (IND): 4 Wickets (Best: 4/14)

Charles Lachmund (AUS): 3 Wickets (Best: 3/41)

Khilan Patel (IND): 3 Wickets (Best: 2/22)

India faces New Zealand next on January 24.

In a rain-affected thriller at Bulawayo, India U19 secured an 18-run win over Bangladesh via DLS method. Batting first, India posted 238, powered by Abhigyan Kundu (80) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (72). In reply, Bangladesh collapsed from 102/2 to 146 all out after a revised target, as Vihaan Malhotra delivered a stunning match-winning spell of 4/14.

