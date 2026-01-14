Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 kicks off January 15 with India set to feature in the opening fixture. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast platforms ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global cricket's young and upcoming talent are set to face off soon with ICC Under-19 World Cup on the horizon.

The coveted youth tournament is a crucial platform for young cricketers, serving as a launchpad for future international stars. It provides budding talent the chance to showcase skills on a global stage, gaining exposure to high-pressure situations and international competition early in their careers.

With names like Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi set to participate, here are ICC U19 World Cup live streaming and TV broadcast details for fans in India.

U19 World Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

The ICC U19 World Cup live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. 

The tournament starts this Thursday, that is January 15, 2026, with India vs USA, and Tanzania vs West Indies as the opening fixtures, both starting from 1:00 PM IST onwards.

U19 World Cup: TV Broadcast

Certain Star Sports Network channels will broadcast ICC U19 World Cup matches on TV. 

Ayush Mhatre will lead India, returning to the position after a brief break, in which Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the reins, guiding the Boys in Blue to a series victory against South Africa.

Here's a look at India's U19 World Cup group stage schedule:

  • India vs USA - January 15, 2026
  • India vs Bangladsh - January 17, 2026
  • India vs New Zealand - January 24, 2026

All of these matches are scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM and will be available to watch on the above mentioned platforms. These matches will be followed by a Super Six Round for teams that qualify for it.

Beyond individual development, the U19 World Cup helps countries identify and nurture the next generation of national team players. It also inspires aspiring cricketers worldwide, fostering a culture of excellence and ambition.

Many legends, including Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, first announced themselves at the U19 World Cup, highlighting its enduring significance in shaping cricket’s future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the ICC U19 World Cup live in India?

The ICC U19 World Cup will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. You can also catch select matches on Star Sports Network channels.

When does the ICC U19 World Cup start?

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with India vs USA and Tanzania vs West Indies as the opening matches, both starting at 1:00 PM IST.

Who is leading the Indian team in the U19 World Cup?

Ayush Mhatre will captain the Indian team for the U19 World Cup. Vaibhav Suryavanshi had previously led the team during a series win against South Africa.

What is the significance of the U19 World Cup?

The U19 World Cup is a vital platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent globally, gain high-pressure experience, and is a launchpad for future international stars like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup ICC U19 World Cup India U19 World Cup U19 World Cup Live Streaming
