The ICC U19 World Cup will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. You can also catch select matches on Star Sports Network channels.
ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 kicks off January 15 with India set to feature in the opening fixture. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast platforms ahead.
Global cricket's young and upcoming talent are set to face off soon with ICC Under-19 World Cup on the horizon.
The coveted youth tournament is a crucial platform for young cricketers, serving as a launchpad for future international stars. It provides budding talent the chance to showcase skills on a global stage, gaining exposure to high-pressure situations and international competition early in their careers.
With names like Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi set to participate, here are ICC U19 World Cup live streaming and TV broadcast details for fans in India.
U19 World Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
The ICC U19 World Cup live stream will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
The tournament starts this Thursday, that is January 15, 2026, with India vs USA, and Tanzania vs West Indies as the opening fixtures, both starting from 1:00 PM IST onwards.
U19 World Cup: TV Broadcast
Certain Star Sports Network channels will broadcast ICC U19 World Cup matches on TV.
Ayush Mhatre will lead India, returning to the position after a brief break, in which Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the reins, guiding the Boys in Blue to a series victory against South Africa.
Here's a look at India's U19 World Cup group stage schedule:
- India vs USA - January 15, 2026
- India vs Bangladsh - January 17, 2026
- India vs New Zealand - January 24, 2026
All of these matches are scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM and will be available to watch on the above mentioned platforms. These matches will be followed by a Super Six Round for teams that qualify for it.
Beyond individual development, the U19 World Cup helps countries identify and nurture the next generation of national team players. It also inspires aspiring cricketers worldwide, fostering a culture of excellence and ambition.
Many legends, including Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, first announced themselves at the U19 World Cup, highlighting its enduring significance in shaping cricket’s future.
