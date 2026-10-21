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English NewsSportsCricketICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Full Schedule, Groups & India Fixtures

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Full Schedule, Groups & India Fixtures

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Check the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 schedule, all four groups, venues, India’s fixtures, and semi-final and final dates.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • U19 Women's T20 World Cup runs January 21-February 6.
  • Defending champions India play West Indies on January 22.
  • Groups conclude January 26; semi-finals occur February 4.
  • The tournament final is scheduled for February 6.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: India will begin their bid for a third consecutive ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title against the West Indies on January 22, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirming the schedule for the 2027 edition of the tournament.

The competition will be co-hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6, bringing together 16 teams for 41 matches. The tournament will feature four groups, followed by a Super Six stage, semi-finals and the final, as the next generation of women cricketers compete for the world title.

India enter the third edition as two-time defending champions, having won the inaugural tournament in 2023 and retained their title in 2025. Their campaign will begin against the West Indies at TU International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Groups And Teams

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four. India are placed in Group A alongside the West Indies, Ireland and co-hosts Nepal, setting up a group-stage contest between the defending champions and three sides looking to challenge their progress.

  • Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies, Nepal
  • Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Samoa
  • Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  • Group D: England, Sri Lanka, United States of America (USA), Scotland.

The group-stage matches will run until January 26. Teams progressing from this phase will enter the Super Six round, where the qualifiers will be split into two groups. The top two teams from each Super Six group will advance to the semi-finals.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Full Schedule

January 21, Thursday

  • Bangladesh vs UAE – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • Sri Lanka vs Scotland – Mulpani, Nepal
  • Australia vs Nigeria – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • England vs USA – Mulpani, Nepal

January 22, Friday

  • New Zealand vs Samoa – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • Nepal vs Ireland – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
  • South Africa vs Pakistan – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • India vs West Indies – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

January 23, Saturday

  • UAE vs Nigeria – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • USA vs Scotland – Mulpani, Nepal
  • Bangladesh vs Australia – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • Sri Lanka vs England – Mulpani, Nepal

January 24, Sunday

  • Samoa vs South Africa – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • Nepal vs India – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
  • Pakistan vs New Zealand – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • Ireland vs West Indies – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

January 25, Monday

  • Australia vs UAE – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • England vs Scotland – Mulpani, Nepal
  • Bangladesh vs Nigeria – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • USA vs Sri Lanka – Mulpani, Nepal

January 26, Tuesday

  • Pakistan vs Samoa – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • West Indies vs Nepal – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal
  • New Zealand vs South Africa – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • India vs Ireland – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Super Six Fixtures

January 27, Wednesday

  • A4 vs D4 – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

January 28, Thursday

  • B4 vs C4 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

A3 vs D2 – Mulpani, Nepal

  • D1 vs A2 – Mulpani, Nepal

January 29, Friday

  • B3 vs C2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • C1 vs B2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

January 30, Saturday

  • B1 vs C3 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

January 31, Sunday

  • A2 vs D3 – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • A1 vs D2 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

February 1, Monday

  • D1 vs A3 – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • C1 vs B3 – Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • C3 vs B2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

February 2, Tuesday

  • D3 vs A1 – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • B1 vs C2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Semi-Finals And Final

February 4, Thursday

  • Semi-Final 1 – Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • Semi-Final 2 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

February 6, Saturday

  • Final – Chattogram, Bangladesh

The semi-finals will determine the two teams competing for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 title. The final is scheduled for February 6 in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

India’s Fixtures And Opening Matches

India will launch their title defence against the West Indies on January 22 in Kathmandu. The match will be an early test for the defending champions as they begin their pursuit of another trophy.

Nepal will also start their campaign on January 22, taking on Ireland. The other matches scheduled for the day include New Zealand against Samoa and South Africa against Pakistan.

The tournament will open a day earlier, on January 21, with four matches across the host nations. Bangladesh will face the UAE, while Australia take on Nigeria. In Kathmandu, Sri Lanka will play Scotland before England meet the USA.

The opening fixtures will give the participating teams their first opportunity to build momentum before the group stage concludes on January 26. 

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Venues

Four grounds across three cities will host the tournament. Chattogram and Sylhet in Bangladesh, along with Kathmandu in Nepal, will stage the 41-match competition.

The venues are:

  • Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh
  • Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh
  • TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu, Nepal
  • Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal

The two countries will share hosting duties, with Kathmandu providing the venues for several opening-round fixtures, including India’s first match against the West Indies.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Semi-Final And Final Dates

The Super Six stage will determine the four semi-finalists, with the knockout matches scheduled for the closing days of the tournament.

The semi-finals will take place on February 4 at Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram. February 5 has been designated as the reserve day.

The final is scheduled for February 6, beginning at 13:30 local time, with February 7 serving as the reserve day.

Key tournament dates:

  • January 21: Tournament begins
  • January 22: India face the West Indies
  • January 26: Group stage concludes
  • February 4: Semi-finals
  • February 5: Semi-final reserve day
  • February 6: Final
  • February 7: Final reserve day. 

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta On The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted the tournament’s role in developing emerging players and expanding opportunities for women’s cricket across established and developing cricketing nations.

He said the competition provides young cricketers with a platform to compete internationally, gain experience and build towards higher levels of the game. Gupta also pointed to the importance of bringing 16 teams together in Bangladesh and Nepal to showcase the growing depth of talent in women’s cricket. 

With India aiming to extend their title-winning run, the 2027 edition will offer another opportunity for emerging players to make their mark on the international stage. The defending champions begin against the West Indies on January 22, while the tournament’s final is scheduled for February 6 in Bangladesh.

;

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2027 take place?

The tournament is scheduled from January 21 to February 6, 2027. It will be co-hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.

How many teams will participate in the 2027 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup?

The tournament will bring together 16 teams. These teams are divided into four groups of four.

When does India play their first match in the 2027 U19 Women's T20 World Cup?

India will start their campaign against the West Indies on January 22. This match will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Which cities will host matches for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2027?

Four grounds across three cities will host the tournament. These cities are Chattogram and Sylhet in Bangladesh, and Kathmandu in Nepal.

What is the format for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2027?

The tournament features a group stage, followed by a Super Six stage. The top two teams from each Super Six group will advance to the semi-finals, leading to the final.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women's Cricket ICC ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup India U19 Women
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