ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Full Schedule, Groups & India Fixtures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom U19 Women's T20 World Cup runs January 21-February 6.

Defending champions India play West Indies on January 22.

Groups conclude January 26; semi-finals occur February 4.

The tournament final is scheduled for February 6.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: India will begin their bid for a third consecutive ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title against the West Indies on January 22, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirming the schedule for the 2027 edition of the tournament.

The competition will be co-hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6, bringing together 16 teams for 41 matches. The tournament will feature four groups, followed by a Super Six stage, semi-finals and the final, as the next generation of women cricketers compete for the world title.

India enter the third edition as two-time defending champions, having won the inaugural tournament in 2023 and retained their title in 2025. Their campaign will begin against the West Indies at TU International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Groups And Teams

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four. India are placed in Group A alongside the West Indies, Ireland and co-hosts Nepal, setting up a group-stage contest between the defending champions and three sides looking to challenge their progress.

Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies, Nepal

India, Ireland, West Indies, Nepal Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Samoa

South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Samoa Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Group D: England, Sri Lanka, United States of America (USA), Scotland.

The group-stage matches will run until January 26. Teams progressing from this phase will enter the Super Six round, where the qualifiers will be split into two groups. The top two teams from each Super Six group will advance to the semi-finals.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Full Schedule

January 21, Thursday

Bangladesh vs UAE – Sylhet, Bangladesh

– Sylhet, Bangladesh Sri Lanka vs Scotland – Mulpani, Nepal

– Mulpani, Nepal Australia vs Nigeria – Sylhet, Bangladesh

– Sylhet, Bangladesh England vs USA – Mulpani, Nepal

January 22, Friday

New Zealand vs Samoa – Chattogram, Bangladesh

– Chattogram, Bangladesh Nepal vs Ireland – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

– TU, Kirtipur, Nepal South Africa vs Pakistan – Chattogram, Bangladesh

– Chattogram, Bangladesh India vs West Indies – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

January 23, Saturday

UAE vs Nigeria – Sylhet, Bangladesh

– Sylhet, Bangladesh USA vs Scotland – Mulpani, Nepal

– Mulpani, Nepal Bangladesh vs Australia – Sylhet, Bangladesh

– Sylhet, Bangladesh Sri Lanka vs England – Mulpani, Nepal

January 24, Sunday

Samoa vs South Africa – Chattogram, Bangladesh

– Chattogram, Bangladesh Nepal vs India – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

– TU, Kirtipur, Nepal Pakistan vs New Zealand – Chattogram, Bangladesh

– Chattogram, Bangladesh Ireland vs West Indies – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

January 25, Monday

Australia vs UAE – Sylhet, Bangladesh

– Sylhet, Bangladesh England vs Scotland – Mulpani, Nepal

– Mulpani, Nepal Bangladesh vs Nigeria – Sylhet, Bangladesh

– Sylhet, Bangladesh USA vs Sri Lanka – Mulpani, Nepal

January 26, Tuesday

Pakistan vs Samoa – Chattogram, Bangladesh

– Chattogram, Bangladesh West Indies vs Nepal – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

– TU, Kirtipur, Nepal New Zealand vs South Africa – Chattogram, Bangladesh

– Chattogram, Bangladesh India vs Ireland – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Super Six Fixtures

January 27, Wednesday

A4 vs D4 – TU, Kirtipur, Nepal

January 28, Thursday

B4 vs C4 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

A3 vs D2 – Mulpani, Nepal

D1 vs A2 – Mulpani, Nepal

January 29, Friday

B3 vs C2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

C1 vs B2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

January 30, Saturday

B1 vs C3 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

January 31, Sunday

A2 vs D3 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

A1 vs D2 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

February 1, Monday

D1 vs A3 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

C1 vs B3 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

C3 vs B2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

February 2, Tuesday

D3 vs A1 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

B1 vs C2 – Sylhet, Bangladesh

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Semi-Finals And Final

February 4, Thursday

Semi-Final 1 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

– Chattogram, Bangladesh Semi-Final 2 – Chattogram, Bangladesh

February 6, Saturday

Final – Chattogram, Bangladesh

The semi-finals will determine the two teams competing for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027 title. The final is scheduled for February 6 in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

India’s Fixtures And Opening Matches

India will launch their title defence against the West Indies on January 22 in Kathmandu. The match will be an early test for the defending champions as they begin their pursuit of another trophy.

Nepal will also start their campaign on January 22, taking on Ireland. The other matches scheduled for the day include New Zealand against Samoa and South Africa against Pakistan.

The tournament will open a day earlier, on January 21, with four matches across the host nations. Bangladesh will face the UAE, while Australia take on Nigeria. In Kathmandu, Sri Lanka will play Scotland before England meet the USA.

The opening fixtures will give the participating teams their first opportunity to build momentum before the group stage concludes on January 26.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Venues

Four grounds across three cities will host the tournament. Chattogram and Sylhet in Bangladesh, along with Kathmandu in Nepal, will stage the 41-match competition.

The venues are:

Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh

TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu, Nepal

Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, Kathmandu, Nepal

The two countries will share hosting duties, with Kathmandu providing the venues for several opening-round fixtures, including India’s first match against the West Indies.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Semi-Final And Final Dates

The Super Six stage will determine the four semi-finalists, with the knockout matches scheduled for the closing days of the tournament.

The semi-finals will take place on February 4 at Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram. February 5 has been designated as the reserve day.

The final is scheduled for February 6, beginning at 13:30 local time, with February 7 serving as the reserve day.

Key tournament dates:

January 21: Tournament begins

Tournament begins January 22: India face the West Indies

India face the West Indies January 26: Group stage concludes

Group stage concludes February 4 : Semi-finals

: Semi-finals February 5: Semi-final reserve day

Semi-final reserve day February 6: Final

Final February 7: Final reserve day.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta On The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta highlighted the tournament’s role in developing emerging players and expanding opportunities for women’s cricket across established and developing cricketing nations.

He said the competition provides young cricketers with a platform to compete internationally, gain experience and build towards higher levels of the game. Gupta also pointed to the importance of bringing 16 teams together in Bangladesh and Nepal to showcase the growing depth of talent in women’s cricket.

With India aiming to extend their title-winning run, the 2027 edition will offer another opportunity for emerging players to make their mark on the international stage. The defending champions begin against the West Indies on January 22, while the tournament’s final is scheduled for February 6 in Bangladesh.

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