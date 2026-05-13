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HomeSportsCricketICC Test Rankings Update: Bumrah Continues Dominance, Shubman Gill Moves Up

ICC Test Rankings Update: Bumrah Continues Dominance, Shubman Gill Moves Up

Jasprit Bumrah retained the No.1 spot in ICC Test bowling rankings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill stayed inside the top 10 batters list.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 May 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasprit Bumrah remains world's top Test bowler in rankings.
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill rank eighth, ninth batters.
  • Joe Root leads batter rankings; Mitchell Starc climbs.

Dubai, May 13 (PTI) India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings published on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were placed 8th and 9th among the batters respectively with former England Test skipper Joe Root leading the charts with 880 points.

Jaiswal has 750 points and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points. Harry Brook is second in the list followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith respectively.

It must be noted that India is yet to play any of their WTC matches in 2026 having last played against South Africa at home in the month of November.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah is still leading the charts with 879 points while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th respectively.

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins have gained to spot to second and fourth place respectively, while New Zealand's Matt Henry also leapfrogged to third spot.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the current top-ranked Test bowler according to the latest ICC rankings?

Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings. He leads the charts with 879 points.

What are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's positions in the Test batter rankings?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked 8th with 750 points, and Shubman Gill is ranked 9th with 730 points among the batters.

Who is leading the Test batter rankings?

Joe Root is currently leading the Test batter charts with 880 points.

Which other Indian bowlers are in the top 15 of the ICC Test rankings?

Following Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj is the next best Indian at 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are placed 14th and 15th respectively.

Published at : 13 May 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal ICC
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