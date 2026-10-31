Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Africa now tops ICC Men's Test Team rankings.

New Zealand leads World Test Championship; South Africa climbs second.

South Africa's series victory against Australia shifted rankings.

The ICC Men's Test Team Rankings have undergone a significant shake-up following the conclusion of the South Africa-Australia Test series in Cape Town. The result has changed the order at the top of the rankings, bringing an end to Australia's long-standing position as the leading Test side.

The development also has major implications for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. While the latest result has reshaped the Test team rankings, the WTC standings have witnessed a separate change, with New Zealand, South Africa and Australia occupying the top three positions.

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings: Updated Top Five

South Africa have moved to the No. 1 position in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, replacing Australia at the summit. Reuters reported that the Proteas had reached the top spot for the first time since January 2016.

The latest top-five order is:

South Africa Australia New Zealand India England

The positions for New Zealand, India and England follow the latest available pre-match rankings, with the South Africa-Australia result changing the top two places. The ICC's accessible rankings snapshot had not yet refreshed its post-match rating points by 7 PM IST on October 31.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table: New Zealand Move To The Top

The World Test Championship standings have also changed after the Cape Town result. New Zealand have moved to first place, while South Africa have climbed to second and Australia have slipped to third.

The updated top three, as reported after the third Test, are:

New Zealand: 6 matches, 52 points, 72.22 percentage of points.

6 matches, 52 points, 72.22 percentage of points. South Africa: 7 matches, 60 points, 71.42 percentage of points.

7 matches, 60 points, 71.42 percentage of points. Australia: 13 matches, 108 points, 69.23 percentage of points.

South Africa's points percentage has improved from 66.67 to 71.42, while Australia's has fallen from 75.00 to 69.23. New Zealand remain narrowly ahead of the Proteas with a 72.22 percentage.

The distinction between the two tables is important. South Africa are now No. 1 in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, but New Zealand lead the WTC 2025-27 standings.

South Africa Complete Series Comeback Against Australia

The rankings shift followed South Africa's 176-run victory over Australia in the third and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Temba Bavuma's side won the series 2-1 after recovering from a defeat in the opening match.

Australia were chasing a target of 288 but were dismissed for 111. Off-spinner Simon Harmer delivered a career-best performance of 6/16, while Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets to help seal the result.

Rabada also reached the milestone of 350 Test wickets during the match, becoming the fastest bowler to achieve the feat in terms of deliveries bowled. He reached the mark in 13,808 balls, surpassing the previous records held by Dale Steyn and Waqar Younis.

The series victory has therefore brought a major change to the Test rankings landscape, while the WTC race has become even tighter at the top.