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English NewsSportsCricketICC Takes Strict Action Against Pakistan After ODI Tri-Series Final

ICC Takes Strict Action Against Pakistan After ODI Tri-Series Final

Pakistan faced disciplinary action from International Cricket Council (ICC). The governing body has imposed a fine on the team for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the final.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

Pakistan celebrated a memorable victory after defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the 2026 Tri-Nation Series to lift the trophy. The tournament, which also featured England, saw the visitors struggle throughout their campaign and exit early. The final in Lahore, however, turned into a historic occasion as Pakistan pulled off a remarkable run chase to claim the title.

Despite the victory, Pakistan have also faced disciplinary action from International Cricket Council (ICC). The governing body has imposed a fine on the team for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the final.

ICC Imposes Fine On Pakistan Team

ICC has fined Pakistan players 5 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the final. The team was found to be one over behind the required rate when bowling.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their team falls short of the required rate. Since Pakistan were one over behind, the penalty was limited to a 5 per cent deduction.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi accepted the offence and the proposed sanction, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

Pakistan Script Historic Run Chase Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka batted first in the final in Lahore and posted an impressive total of 325/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Kamindu Mendis led the batting effort with a शानदार 131-run innings, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 77 runs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each.

Chasing 326 for victory, Pakistan produced an outstanding batting performance under pressure. Fakhar Zaman played a match-winning knock of 127 runs, while Saad Baig added 74 and Arafat Minhas scored 61.

Their contributions helped Pakistan reach the target in 48.3 overs, winning the final by three wickets and securing the Tri-Nation Series trophy.

Pakistan Equal India's Historic ODI Final Record

Pakistan's successful chase of 326 runs also placed them alongside India in the record books. It was the joint-highest successful run chase in a men's ODI final.

India had previously achieved the same feat during the 2002 NatWest Trophy final against England, when they chased down a target of 326 runs. Pakistan have now matched that record with their memorable victory over Sri Lanka.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Pakistan Cricket ICC
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