ICC Takes Major Decision Regarding World Cup League 2 Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







ICC World Cup League 2: The growing military tensions in the Middle East are now affecting cricket. The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and the deteriorating security situation in the region have forced the International Cricket Council to make a significant decision. Six matches of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 have been postponed. All these matches were scheduled to be held in Nepal from March 10th, but due to travel and security concerns, they have been postponed until further notice. New dates for these matches will be announced later.

Nepal As A Host

According to the schedule, all these matches were to be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. A total of six ODIs were scheduled to be held there between March 10th and March 20th. This series was to feature matches between Nepal, Oman, and the UAE. These three teams were to travel to Nepal to participate in this triangular series.

However, due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, air travel has been suspended. The closure of several routes and security concerns have made it difficult for the teams to reach Nepal. Therefore, the decision has been made to postpone these matches.

Nepal Cricket Association Statement

The Nepal Cricket Association announced this decision on March 4 via social media. The board stated that due to the current situation in the Middle East, the League 2 matches scheduled in Kathmandu are being postponed until further notice. The statement also stated that all matches between Oman, the UAE, and Nepal have been affected. The ICC and the respective boards will discuss the new dates soon.

Tournament's Importance for the 2027 World Cup

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 plays a key role in the qualification process for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. The tournament spans three years and features eight teams. At the end of the league, the top four teams advance to the Qualifier Round, which determines the final spots for the World Cup. The remaining teams must play additional matches to advance. Therefore, every match is considered crucial for the teams.

Next round in Namibia

Although the matches in Nepal have been postponed, the league's next scheduled matches will be played in April. The next round is scheduled to begin on April 2nd in Windhoek between Scotland, Oman, and Namibia. The United States currently leads the points table and appears to be in a strong position for qualification. All eyes are on the situation in the Middle East to normalize and new dates for the postponed matches to be announced.