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English NewsSportsCricketICC Takes Action Against Shafali Verma For Showing Anger During Match

ICC Takes Action Against Shafali Verma For Showing Anger During Match

For now, Shafali has escaped a match ban, but any further disciplinary breaches could add to her record and potentially result in more severe consequences.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 02:53 PM (IST)

The Indian women's cricket team is currently competing in a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. India has already won the first two matches to seal the series and will now look to complete a clean sweep in the final game.

Young opener Shafali Verma has contributed to India's success, producing an explosive innings in the second T20I to help the team secure victory. However, an incident involving the batter during the same match has resulted in disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shafali's reaction after dropping a catch has cost her an official reprimand and a demerit point.

What Did Shafali Verma Do?

The second T20I between India and Zimbabwe was played in Raipur on October 18. During the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings, Shafali was positioned at mid-off when batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano hit the ball into the air in her direction.

Shafali failed to complete the catch, allowing the ball to slip through her hands. Frustrated by the missed opportunity, she slammed the ball onto the ground. The incident was subsequently brought to the attention of the match officials, leading to disciplinary action.

What Punishment Did ICC Give Shafali Verma?

ICC found Shafali guilty of a Level 1 breach of its Code of Conduct under Article 2.2. This provision covers the abuse or misuse of cricket equipment, clothing or other items during an international match.

As a result, Shafali received an official reprimand, and one demerit point was added to her disciplinary record.

The charge was brought by GS Lakshmi, a member of the ICC's international panel of match referees. Shafali admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, meaning that a formal hearing was not necessary.

Why Has Shafali Verma Avoided A Match Ban?

The incident marks Shafali's first offence under the ICC's disciplinary system in the previous 24 months. Consequently, she has not received a suspension.

Under ICC regulations, accumulating four or more demerit points within a 24-month period results in those points being converted into suspension points, which can lead to a player being banned from one or more matches.

For now, Shafali has escaped a match ban, but any further disciplinary breaches could add to her record and potentially result in more severe consequences.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe Shafali Verma ICC IND Vs ZIM
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