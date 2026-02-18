Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC T20I Rankings Shake-Up: Ishan Kishan Storms Into Top 10 As Abhishek Holds No.1 Spot

ICC T20I Rankings Shake-Up: Ishan Kishan Storms Into Top 10 As Abhishek Holds No.1 Spot

Abhishek Sharma held on to his lead at the top of the batter rankings despite some recent form concerns, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan entered the Top 10 in the latest ICC Rankings update.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 05:04 PM (IST)

Dubai: India opener Abhishek Sharma held on to his lead at the top of the batter rankings despite some recent form concerns, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan entered the Top 10 in the latest ICC Rankings update.

Abhishek didn't have a good outing so far in the T20 World Cup as he began his campaign with a golden duck against the USA in India’s first game. He was, however, admitted to hospital in New Delhi due to a stomach infection and was left out of the game against Namibia. On his return against Pakistan, he again fell for the duck.

But the young opener managed to continue to hold on tohis lead on batting summit. Meanwhile, Ishan, who scored his second consecutive half-century at the T20 World Cup, took a giant leap of 17 places to be placed eighth overall following his 77 from just 40 deliveries to pick up the Player of the Match award.

Sri Lanka hard-hitter Pathum Nissanka gained three places to move to third on the list for T20I batters after his brilliant century against Australia in Kandy.

There are also big gains on the batter rankings for South Africa duo Ryan Rickelton (up 22 spots to 11th) and Aiden Markram (up six rungs to equal 15th), USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla (up 16 places to 21st) and England youngster Jacob Bethell (up 22 slots to 32nd) courtesy of some decent innings at the T20 World Cup.

The tight battle to be the No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder has continued as Pakistan's Saim Ayub rose to the top once again on the updated ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Ayub and Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza have enjoyed a tight battle in recent times. Ayub claimed the premier spot, overtaking Raza at the top on the back of his three-wicket haul against India in Colombo at the T20 World Cup.

Raza dropped to second as a result, while Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (up two places) and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai (up four spots) share fourth place on the same list following some good recent efforts.

It's also tight at the top of the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan gaining one place to move to second overall and close in on India counterpart Varun Chakravarthy at the head of proceedings.

Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans jumps 10 spots to fifth following consecutive three-wicket hauls at the T20 World Cup, while there are also gains for India pair Axar Patel (up four places to 14th) and Jasprit Bumrah (up six spots to 15th) and Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys (up 23 rungs to 23rd).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup ICC Rankings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC T20I Rankings Shake-Up: Ishan Kishan Storms Into Top 10 As Abhishek Holds No.1 Spot
ICC T20I Rankings Shake-Up: Ishan Kishan Storms Into Top 10 As Abhishek Holds No.1 Spot
Cricket
Can Pakistan Qualify Even If They Lose To Namibia? Super 8 Qualification Scenario Explained
Can Pakistan Qualify Even If They Lose To Namibia? Super 8 Qualification Scenario Explained
Cricket
ICC's Backup Plan: This Country To Host 2029 And 2031 World Cup If India Misses Out
ICC's Backup Plan: This Country To Host 2029 And 2031 World Cup If India Misses Out
Cricket
Can India Smash 300 vs Netherlands? Highest Scores At Match Venue Explored
Can India Smash 300 vs Netherlands? Highest Scores At Match Venue Explored
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget