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English NewsSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Drops In ICC T20I Rankings After 12 Months; This Indian Claims No 1 Spot

Abhishek Sharma Drops In ICC T20I Rankings After 12 Months; This Indian Claims No 1 Spot

ICC T20I Rankings: India opening batsman Abhishek Sharma has dropped in the latest ICC T20I rankings after a year at the top, making way for Ishan Kishan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ishan Kishan became T20I world number one, replacing Abhishek Sharma.
  • Jasprit Bumrah regained top position among Test match bowlers.
  • Travis Head claimed world number one Test batting rank.
  • Ben Stokes moved to third position among Test all-rounders.

ICC T20I Rankings: The elite Indian opening batsman Abhishek Sharma has officially surrendered his prolonged stay at the absolute pinnacle of the International Cricket Council short-format database. The explosive Punjab power-hitter slipped from his global position following the weekly governing body statistical update published on Wednesday afternoon, concluding a remarkable sequence of continuous batting dominance across the world cricket landscape.

The departure from the summit marks the conclusion of a stellar individual campaign that caught global attention over the past calendar year. The left-handed opening asset had successfully fended off all international challengers for nearly twelve consecutive months before the latest figures emerged.

Ishan Kishan Claims The No. 1 Spot

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has officially claimed the vacancy to become the brand-new world number one Twenty20 International batsman. The explosive left-handed top-order star secured a career-best individual rating to surpass his close international teammate.

The remarkable rise to the global summit caps off an extraordinary sequence of short-format batting exploits displayed over the calendar year. The aggressive asset accumulated three hundred and seventeen tournament runs during the primary global showcase, operating at an unprecedented individual scoring rate nearing two hundred.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Leaves Mumbai Indians' Facility, Moves To Bangalore

The fluid left-handed stroke-maker joins a highly prestigious group of elite domestic predecessors who have previously scaled the summit of the global rankings. Kishan stands as only the fourth male player from India to reach the top position, following historical records set by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

The current statistical margin between the two elite international teammates remains incredibly tight following the European tour match selections. The newly crowned leader currently holds a narrow seven-point rating advantage over his close domestic rival.

Jasprit Bumrah Regains Test Bowling Perch 

The premier Indian fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has successfully regained undisputed possession of the top position among test match bowlers. The elite modern speedster moved clear after New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry suffered a minor points deduction.

The structural updates extended deep into the traditional red-ball format following highly competitive test matches in Nottingham. The Australian top-order batsman Travis Head officially secured the world number one test batting ranking for the first time in his career.

ALSO READ | S Sreesanth Gets Major Relief As Kerala Cricket Association Revokes Three-Year Ban

The aggressive South Australian veteran replaced the England middle-order specialist Harry Brook at the absolute pinnacle of the international standings. Brook alongside senior teammate Joe Root endured low individual scoring returns during the Trent Bridge fixture.

The multi-format test rankings additionally tracked a positive movement for the departing England test captain Ben Stokes. The legendary all-rounder advanced two final places to conclude his historical international career in third place among test all-rounders.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new world number one T20 International batsman?

Ishan Kishan, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, has claimed the top spot. He achieved a career-best rating, surpassing his international teammate.

What happened to Abhishek Sharma's T20I ranking?

Abhishek Sharma slipped from the pinnacle of the T20I batting rankings. He had held the top spot for nearly twelve consecutive months.

Which Indian bowler regained the top position in Test cricket?

Jasprit Bumrah successfully regained the top position among Test match bowlers. He moved clear after New Zealand's Matt Henry suffered a minor points deduction.

Who secured the world number one Test batting ranking?

Travis Head, the aggressive South Australian veteran, officially secured the world number one Test batting ranking for the first time. He replaced England's Harry Brook.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan ICC T20I Rankings
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