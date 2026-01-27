Pakistan Out, Bangladesh Back In? ICC’s T20 World Cup Twist: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is less than 2 weeks away but a lot of unprecedented drama has already taken place around the tournament.

After Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the IPL, Bangladesh refused to travel to India for their matches, and demanded they be shifted to Sri Lanka. The ICC declined, and they were eventually removed from the tournament.

Pakistan then threatened to boycott the T20 World Cup over Bangaldesh's removal, and are yet to make a final call, but ICC reportedly has a unique twist planned if India's arch rivals refuse to participate.

Bangladesh To Return If Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup

According to a report by Hindustan Times, if Pakistan ends up boycotting the T20 World Cup, ICC could replace them with the ousted Bangladesh.

The report quoted an unnamed official privy to the developments, stating this:

"If Pakistan decide to withdraw, Bangladesh would be given the opportunity to replace them in Group A and play all their matches in Sri Lanka as per BCB’s original request. This arrangement would pose limited logistical challenges,"

If this turns out to be the case, then Bangladesh would be placed alongside India in Group A, and taking Pakistan's spot means they should get to play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

However, it is worth noting that ICC, as per a Cricbuzz report, has threatened Pakistan with severe consequences if they boycott the tournament, including sanctions, suspension from global and regional events, and withdrawal of NOCs for overseas PSL players.

Therefore, it remains to be seen what their final decision is over participating in the T20 World Cup, which kicks off February 7, 2026. Their first fixture is scheduled against the Netherlands on that day.

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for February 15, 2026.

