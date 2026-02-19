Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC T20 World Cup 2028 Top 12 Locked In! Surprise Entries Turn Heads

ICC T20 World Cup 2028 Top 12 Locked In! Surprise Entries Turn Heads

ICC confirms 12 teams for T20 World Cup 2028, including three surprise qualifiers. Here’s how each team sealed its spot for the next tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the first 12 of the total 20 teams for the next edition of the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028. While nine of these aren't surprising, given most are pretty much power-houses of cricket, the remaining three have particularly raised eyebrows, having made it through despite underperforming at the current edition of the coveted tournament. 

These are none other than Bangladesh, Ireland, and Afghanistan, who have made it through to the next T20 World Cup via a mix of past performances and sheer luck. With that said, let's take a look them all and how each qualified.

T20 World Cup 2028: All Qualified Teams So Far

As mentioned, 12 out of the planned 20 teams for the ICC T20 World Cup 2028 have been confirmed. The first eight are India, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

These teams have qualified for the next T20 World Cup on the basis of their qualification to the Super 8s stage in this year's tournament.

Australia, despite a group stage exit, qualifies as co-host nation.

The rest are Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland.

How Did Bangladesh, Ireland, Afghanistan Qualify?

Bangladesh, Ireland and Afghanistan have secured their places at the T20 World Cup 2028 through the ICC rankings pathway. The three teams qualified as the highest-ranked sides outside of those already confirmed for the tournament.

The road to qualification through ranking has a cutoff date of March 9, 2026. However, since there are no international T20 matches scheduled before that deadline (apart from the Super 8 teams), their current positions in the rankings will remain unchanged, effectively sealing their qualification.

This means their entry into the 2028 tournament is now a formality, with no possibility of movement in the standings before the qualification window officially closes.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams have been confirmed for the 2028 T20 World Cup?

The first 12 teams confirmed are India, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Afghanistan, and co-host Australia.

How did India, South Africa, and other top teams qualify?

These teams qualified based on their progression to the Super 8s stage in the current T20 World Cup tournament.

How did Bangladesh, Ireland, and Afghanistan secure their spots?

These three teams qualified through the ICC rankings pathway as the highest-ranked sides not already confirmed, based on rankings as of March 9, 2026.

Why does Australia qualify despite exiting in the group stage?

Australia qualifies as a co-host nation for the 2028 T20 World Cup, regardless of their performance in the current tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Teams T20 World Cup 2028
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2028 Top 12 Locked In! Surprise Entries Turn Heads
ICC T20 World Cup 2028 Top 12 Locked In! Surprise Entries Turn Heads
Cricket
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights: Australia Beat India To Level Series 1-1
India Women vs Australia Women Highlights: Australia Beat India To Level Series 1-1
Cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Major Women’s Cricket Record In IND vs AUS Clash
Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Major Women’s Cricket Record In IND vs AUS Clash
Cricket
IPL 2026: KKR's All-Time Leading Run Getters And Wicket Takers In IPL
KKR's All-Time Leading Run Getters And Wicket Takers In IPL
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget