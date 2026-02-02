ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Ups Begin: India A, Afghanistan, & Scotland Full Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially begins today, February 2.Before the main event of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins on February 7, a total of 15 warm-up fixtures are scheduled to help teams find their rhythm.

These non-competitive matches, running from February 2 to February 6, offer a final chance for players to adjust to the conditions in India and Sri Lanka.

With heavyweights like England and Australia have opted out of these warm-ups, the schedule features a unique India ‘A’ squad comprised of IPL stars to ensure competitive play for participating nations.

Today's opening day features three critical encounters. Afghanistan will face Scotland, the team that recently replaced Bangladesh in the tournament. Meanwhile, India ‘A’ led by Ayush Badoni, will take on the USA, marking the return of players like Tilak Varma and Mayank Yadav from injury.

The final match of the day sees World Cup debutants Italy facing Canada in Chennai.

Today's Warm-Up Match Schedule (February 2, 2026)

Match Fixture Venue Time (IST) 1st Match Afghanistan vs Scotland BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru 3:00 PM 2nd Match India A vs USA Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 5:00 PM 3rd Match Canada vs Italy MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:00 PM

Opening Day Summary

The first day of the warm-up window features three matches spread across prominent Indian venues. Action begins in Bengaluru at 3:00 PM IST where a seasoned Afghanistan side meets a Scotland team still adjusting to their last-minute inclusion in the tournament.

The spotlight then moves to Navi Mumbai at 5:00 PM IST for the India A vs USA clash, a game serving as a vital comeback platform for Indian talents like Tilak Varma and Riyan Parag.

The day concludes in Chennai at 7:00 PM IST with an intriguing battle between Canada and Italy, the latter of whom recently gained confidence by defeating Ireland in a bilateral series.