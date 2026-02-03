ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Full Schedule For February 3, 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are in full-swing with the warm-up matches now underway.

The first matchday saw Afghanistan, Italy, and India A (which included a returning Tilak Varma) register solid victories over Scotland, Canada, and USA, respectively.

Today, February 3, 2026, will be the second matchday of the warm-ups, once again featuring three clashes. For those interested in checking them out, here's the full schedule, as well as live streaming and TV broadcast information for the February 3 T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches.

T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches Full Schedule: February 3, 2026

Here's a look at all the T20 World Cup Warm-Up matches that will be played today, February 3, 2026:

Oman vs Sri Lanka A

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe

Nepal vs UAE

All three of these matches will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Here's a look at their full squads:

Oman - Jatinder Singh (C), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Aamir Kaleem

Netherlands - Scott Edwards (C), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar

Nepal - Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam

UAE - Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh

Sri Lanka A - Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Udara, Dushan Hemantha, Sahan Arachchige (C), Nuwan Thushara, Milan Rathnayake, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, Traveen Mathew, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage

T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

Select ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app (or website).

Similarly, only certain fixtures will be broadcast live on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.