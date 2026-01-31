Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India A vs USA: How to Buy T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Tickets

India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match tickets are now on sale. Here’s how to book tickets, price details, venue info, and match schedule.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India will enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as co-hosts and defending champions, now led by a new captain in charge of a much younger team.

However, before they take to the big stage, the Men in Blue, and even the second tier India A squad will play a couple of warm-up matches, one of which will be India A vs USA at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. 

In fact, fans can also purchase tickets for this game. For those interested, here is how to buy India A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up match tickets, price details and more.

T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Tickets: All You Need To Know

As of this writing, tickets for only the India A vs USA warm-up match have gone on sale on Bookmyshow.com 

Fans need to log onto the website, search for 'India A vs USA', click on the corresponding search result, and then select Book Now to start booking their match tickets on the platform.

After that, they can select the seating section of their choice at the DY Patil Stadium and proceed with the payment. Note that one user can book a maximum of 10 tickets.

India A vs USA Warm-Up Match Tickets Price

The tickets for the India A vs USA Warm-Up match tickets cost Rs 150 and 250.

A small booking fee will also be charged when making the payment on the platform. 

Once the transaction has been completed succesfully, the ticket QR code should be available in the 'Your Orders' section.

India T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Schedule

the primary Indian team will only play one warm-up match, against South Africa, and the rest will be played by India A.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

India A vs USA - February 2, 2026

India vs South Africa - February 4, 2026

India A vs Namibia - February 6, 2026

All of these matches except the last one will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I buy tickets for the India A vs USA warm-up match?

Tickets for the India A vs USA warm-up match are available on Bookmyshow.com. You can log in, search for the match, and proceed with booking.

What are the ticket prices for the India A vs USA warm-up match?

Tickets for the India A vs USA warm-up match cost Rs 150 and Rs 250. A small booking fee will also be applied.

How many tickets can one user book for the match?

One user can book a maximum of 10 tickets for the India A vs USA warm-up match.

When and where will the India A vs USA warm-up match be played?

The India A vs USA warm-up match is scheduled for February 2, 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Tickets India Vs USA India A Vs Usa
