Bangladesh wanted their T20 World Cup 2026 match venues shifted outside of India. The ICC refused this demand.
‘Ready To Takeoff’: Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Over T20 World Cup 2026 Drama
Iceland jokes about replacing Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 as uncertainty over their participation in the tournament, which begins February 7, continues.
Bangladesh's demands for their T20 World Cup 2026 match venues to be shifted outside of India were met with refusal by the ICC, and eventual replacement with Scotland.
Pakistan, claiming to stand against Bangladesh's removal, have not committed completely to participation in the tournament either, despite having announced their team.
This uncertainty became the subject of a tongue-in-cheek post by Iceland Cricket on social media platform X, where they jokingly urged Pakistan to make a final decision quickly, adding that they were ready to step in as a replacement if required.
Iceland Ready To Replace Pakistan In T20 World Cup?
We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 28, 2026
We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb.
Our opening bat is an insomniac! pic.twitter.com/2hJSpMn0Cx
Here's what Icelandic Cricket Association's official X profile, Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) said about replacing Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:
"We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!"
This post has 17 thousand likes and nearly 700 comments as of this writing.
Pakistan's Stance On T20 World Cup Participation
Although Pakistan have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has said that a final call will be made in tandem with the Pakistani government on Friday or Monday.
The ICC has also reportedly warned them of sanctions and other severe consequences for potential abandonment of the tournament.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Bangladesh want their T20 World Cup matches moved?
What was Pakistan's reaction to Bangladesh's venue demands?
Pakistan claimed to stand against Bangladesh's removal from Indian venues. However, they have not fully committed to participating in the tournament.
What was Iceland Cricket's social media post about?
Iceland Cricket jokingly urged Pakistan to quickly decide on their T20 World Cup participation, offering to step in as a replacement if they withdrew.
What is Pakistan's current stance on T20 World Cup participation?
Despite announcing their squad, Pakistan's final decision on participation is pending and will be made with the government. The ICC has warned of sanctions if they abandon the tournament.