HomeSportsCricket‘Ready To Takeoff’: Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Over T20 World Cup 2026 Drama

Iceland jokes about replacing Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 as uncertainty over their participation in the tournament, which begins February 7, continues.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh's demands for their T20 World Cup 2026 match venues to be shifted outside of India were met with refusal by the ICC, and eventual replacement with Scotland.

Pakistan, claiming to stand against Bangladesh's removal, have not committed completely to participation in the tournament either, despite having announced their team.

This uncertainty became the subject of a tongue-in-cheek post by Iceland Cricket on social media platform X, where they jokingly urged Pakistan to make a final decision quickly, adding that they were ready to step in as a replacement if required.

Iceland Ready To Replace Pakistan In T20 World Cup?

Here's what Icelandic Cricket Association's official X profile, Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) said about replacing Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

"We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!"

This post has 17 thousand likes and nearly 700 comments as of this writing.

Pakistan's Stance On T20 World Cup Participation

Although Pakistan have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has said that a final call will be made in tandem with the Pakistani government on Friday or Monday.

The ICC has also reportedly warned them of sanctions and other severe consequences for potential abandonment of the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bangladesh want their T20 World Cup matches moved?

Bangladesh wanted their T20 World Cup 2026 match venues shifted outside of India. The ICC refused this demand.

What was Pakistan's reaction to Bangladesh's venue demands?

Pakistan claimed to stand against Bangladesh's removal from Indian venues. However, they have not fully committed to participating in the tournament.

What was Iceland Cricket's social media post about?

Iceland Cricket jokingly urged Pakistan to quickly decide on their T20 World Cup participation, offering to step in as a replacement if they withdrew.

What is Pakistan's current stance on T20 World Cup participation?

Despite announcing their squad, Pakistan's final decision on participation is pending and will be made with the government. The ICC has warned of sanctions if they abandon the tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iceland Cricket T20 World Cup BCCI PCB ICC
