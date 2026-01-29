‘Ready To Takeoff’: Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Over T20 World Cup 2026 Drama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh's demands for their T20 World Cup 2026 match venues to be shifted outside of India were met with refusal by the ICC, and eventual replacement with Scotland.

Pakistan, claiming to stand against Bangladesh's removal, have not committed completely to participation in the tournament either, despite having announced their team.

This uncertainty became the subject of a tongue-in-cheek post by Iceland Cricket on social media platform X, where they jokingly urged Pakistan to make a final decision quickly, adding that they were ready to step in as a replacement if required.

Iceland Ready To Replace Pakistan In T20 World Cup?

We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC.



We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb.



Our opening bat is an insomniac! pic.twitter.com/2hJSpMn0Cx — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 28, 2026

Here's what Icelandic Cricket Association's official X profile, Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) said about replacing Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

This post has 17 thousand likes and nearly 700 comments as of this writing.

Pakistan's Stance On T20 World Cup Participation

Although Pakistan have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has said that a final call will be made in tandem with the Pakistani government on Friday or Monday.

The ICC has also reportedly warned them of sanctions and other severe consequences for potential abandonment of the tournament.