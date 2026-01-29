Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAjinkya Rahane Calls Out Pakistan: Don't Have 'Guts' To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026

Ajinkya Rahane Calls Out Pakistan: Don't Have 'Guts' To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan has said they aren't sure about participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but former India batsman Ajinkya Rahane thinks they will show up for the tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After the ousting of Bangladesh from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan have threatened to boycott the tournament themselves.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, said that the government will take a final call over whether the team participates, which as per them, should be made by this Friday or the upcoming Monday. 

However, Ajinkya Rahane, for represented India as a top order batsman consistently across formats in the mid to late 2010s, believes Pakistan doesn't have the guts to go through with the boycott.

What Ajinkya Rahane Said About Pakistan

Speaking on a Cricbuzz show, Ajinkya Rahane said this about Pakistan potentially boycotting the ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

"I don't think they can do that, I don't think they have, am I allowed to say guts? Yeah, I don't think they can do that"

The reason why Pakistan have taken such a stance is Bangladesh's removal from the tournament. The Bangaldesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play matches in India, and demanded the venue be shifted to Sri Lanka.

The ICC refused, Bangladesh stood firm on their choice, and were then replaced with Scotland. 

Pakistan claim to be taking a stand against this removal by threatening with a boycott of the T20 World Cup, however, this could lead to dire consequences for them.

ICC's Reported Warning to PAK

Cricbuzz had earlier reported that the ICC warned Pakistan that failing to honour their participation agreement could invite severe disciplinary action.

Potential consequences reportedly include sanctions, suspension from international and regional tournaments, and the withdrawal of No-Objection Certificates for overseas players taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The report also noted that the PCB would have no valid grounds to boycott the T20 World Cup or even the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash scheduled in Sri Lanka on February 15, 2026.

Also Check: ‘Ready To Takeoff’: Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Over T20 World Cup 2026 Drama

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pakistan threatening to boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan is threatening to boycott the tournament due to Bangladesh's ousting from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh refused to play in India and was replaced by Scotland.

What did Ajinkya Rahane say about Pakistan's potential boycott?

Ajinkya Rahane believes Pakistan does not have the 'guts' to follow through with their threat to boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

What are the potential consequences if Pakistan boycotts the tournament?

The ICC has warned Pakistan that a boycott could lead to severe disciplinary actions, including sanctions, suspension from tournaments, and withdrawal of NOCs for PSL players.

Does Pakistan have valid grounds to boycott the T20 World Cup?

Reports suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would have no valid grounds to boycott the T20 World Cup or the India vs Pakistan match scheduled in Sri Lanka.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane T20 World Cup BCCI PCB ICC Pakistan Boycott
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Budget
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
India
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
Budget
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE UPDATES: India’s Growth Outlook Strong, GDP Seen At Up to 7.2%
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s Growth Outlook Strong, GDP Seen At Up to 7.2%
Cities
Five Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats
Five Schools In Delhi Receive Bomb Threats
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Mourn: Baramati Witnesses Family Unity as Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites Begin with State Honors
Maharashtra Mourn: Thousands Gather in Baramati for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Final Darshan
Maharashtra Mourns: Baramati Mourns Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Impact on Politics & Society
Breaking News: Budget Session Begins in Parliament, PM Modi Addresses Nation’s Aspirations
Maharashtra Mourns: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Honoured with State Funeral in Baramati Amid Massive Mourning
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget