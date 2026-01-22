ICC T20 Rankings: Two Indians In Top Five; See Where Pakistani Batters Stand

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC T20 Rankings: Two Indians In Top Five; See Where Pakistani Batters Stand

The top five list features two Indian batsmen, one Pakistani player, and two English stars.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)

In the latest ICC T20I rankings, India's Abhishek Sharma sits at the top of batting chart. His consistent performances have helped him maintain the No. 1 position with a strong rating.

The second-ranked batsman trails him by 59 points, highlighting the gap in performance.

Top 5 T20I Batsmen

The top five list features two Indian batsmen, one Pakistani player, and two English stars. Here’s the current ranking:

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 908

Phil Salt (England) - 849

Tilak Varma (India) - 805

Jos Buttler (England) - 770

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 763

T20I Bowling Rankings

India also leads in bowling, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy at the top of the list with a rating of 804. He is the only Indian bowler in the top five.

The top five bowlers are:

Varun Chakravarthy (India) - 804

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 710

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 702

Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) - 699

Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) - 691

All-Rounder Rankings

In the all-rounder category, India has just one representative in the top five: Hardik Pandya, who ranks fourth.

The top five all-rounders are:

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 289

Sam Ayub (Pakistan) - 277

Roston Chase (West Indies) - 247

Hardik Pandya (India) - 231

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) - 218

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma ICC T20 Rankings
