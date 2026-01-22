ICC T20 Rankings: Two Indians In Top Five; See Where Pakistani Batters Stand
In the latest ICC T20I rankings, India's Abhishek Sharma sits at the top of batting chart. His consistent performances have helped him maintain the No. 1 position with a strong rating.
The second-ranked batsman trails him by 59 points, highlighting the gap in performance.
Top 5 T20I Batsmen
The top five list features two Indian batsmen, one Pakistani player, and two English stars. Here’s the current ranking:
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 908
Phil Salt (England) - 849
Tilak Varma (India) - 805
Jos Buttler (England) - 770
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 763
T20I Bowling Rankings
India also leads in bowling, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy at the top of the list with a rating of 804. He is the only Indian bowler in the top five.
The top five bowlers are:
Varun Chakravarthy (India) - 804
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 710
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 702
Jacob Duffy (New Zealand) - 699
Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) - 691
All-Rounder Rankings
In the all-rounder category, India has just one representative in the top five: Hardik Pandya, who ranks fourth.
The top five all-rounders are:
Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 289
Sam Ayub (Pakistan) - 277
Roston Chase (West Indies) - 247
Hardik Pandya (India) - 231
Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) - 218