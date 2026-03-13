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HomeSportsCricketICC Suspends West Indies Cricketer Over Alleged Corruption In Bim10 League

ICC Suspends West Indies Cricketer Over Alleged Corruption In Bim10 League

ICC suspends West Indies cricketer Javon Searles and two others over alleged corruption during the 2023/24 Bim10 League in Barbados.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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West Indies Match Fixing Controversy: A fresh controversy has rocked West Indies cricket as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced strict action in connection with an alleged corruption case linked to the 2023/24 Bim10 League in Barbados. The governing body has provisionally suspended three individuals, including West Indies cricketer Javon Searles, after serious allegations surfaced regarding attempts to manipulate matches in the tournament. The case has quickly become a major talking point in the cricketing world, particularly in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup. According to the ICC, the suspensions are part of an ongoing investigation into activities that may have compromised the integrity of the competition.

ICC Charges 3 Individuals In Corruption Probe

The ICC has formally charged three individuals in relation to the suspected corruption during the Bim10 League. Those named include West Indies cricketer Javon Searles, Titans team official Trevon Griffith, and Titans team owner Chittaranjan Rathod.

The trio is alleged to have attempted to influence match outcomes and interfere with the natural course of events during the tournament. The accusations also include attempts to involve other players in corrupt activities connected to the league.

In addition to match manipulation, investigators believe the individuals may have failed to fully cooperate with anti-corruption officials while the probe was underway.

Allegations Of Evidence Tampering And Non-Disclosure

Among the most serious accusations are claims that efforts were made to interfere with evidence relevant to the investigation. Trevon Griffith, who served as a Titans team official during the Barbados-based tournament, has reportedly been charged under both the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Anti-Corruption Code and the ICC’s International Anti-Corruption Code.

Investigators allege that Griffith attempted to hide or tamper with information that could have been crucial to uncovering corrupt practices during the event. Both Griffith and Searles are also accused of failing to report approaches or invitations related to fixing matches, which is considered a major violation of anti-corruption regulations in professional cricket.

Immediate Suspension And 14-Day Response Window

In response to the allegations, the ICC has taken swift action by suspending Searles, Griffith, and Rathod from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The governing body has given the accused a 14-day period to formally respond to the charges.

The deadline for their responses begins from March 11, 2026, after which the ICC will proceed with the next stage of the disciplinary process depending on the explanations provided.

This investigation is reportedly part of a broader crackdown on corruption in cricket. Earlier in January, American cricketer Aaron Jones was also linked to the wider probe connected to the Bim10 League.

The ICC has reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of the sport and ensuring that any attempts to manipulate matches are dealt with firmly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent controversy in West Indies cricket?

A controversy has arisen concerning alleged corruption in the 2023/24 Bim10 League in Barbados. The ICC has provisionally suspended three individuals, including West Indies cricketer Javon Searles, over match-fixing allegations.

Who has been charged by the ICC in connection with the Bim10 League?

The ICC has formally charged West Indies cricketer Javon Searles, Titans team official Trevon Griffith, and Titans team owner Chittaranjan Rathod. They are accused of attempting to manipulate match outcomes and interfere with the tournament's integrity.

What are the main allegations against the charged individuals?

The individuals are alleged to have attempted to influence match outcomes, interfere with the natural course of events, and tried to involve other players in corrupt activities. There are also accusations of failing to cooperate with investigators and tampering with evidence.

What action has the ICC taken immediately?

The ICC has provisionally suspended Javon Searles, Trevon Griffith, and Chittaranjan Rathod from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. They have 14 days to respond to the charges.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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West Indies Match Fixing ICC Javon Searles
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