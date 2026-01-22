Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC Rejects Bangladesh; Pakistan's T20 World Cup Stand Revealed

ICC Rejects Bangladesh; Pakistan's T20 World Cup Stand Revealed

Bangladesh requested ICC to shift its World Cup fixtures from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Pakistan has expressed disappointment over International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to keep Bangladesh's upcoming men's T20 World Cup matches in India as planned. Pakistan has reportedly shown support for Bangladesh, but clarified that it is not considering withdrawing from the tournament.

Bangladesh requested ICC to shift its World Cup fixtures from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. However, ICC rejected the request, prompting criticism from some former Pakistani cricketers and cricket insiders.

According to Telecom Asia Sport, Pakistani sources said that Pakistan supported Bangladesh's stance in principle.

Their reasoning stems from a previous situation where Pakistan's own matches were moved from Pakistan to Dubai at India's insistence.

They feel that if Bangladesh raised similar concerns, it should have been treated similarly. This inconsistency has left Pakistani officials disappointed.

However, sources emphasized that Pakistan is not contemplating pulling out of World Cup. Since Pakistan is already scheduled to play its matches at a neutral venue, officials believe there is no security threat that would justify a boycott.

The idea of withdrawing has never been seriously considered, and there was no official threat from Pakistan to leave the tournament. Most of the rumours circulating online about a possible withdrawal are unverified.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal also commented on the situation, saying ICC's decision was predictable.

Akmal claimed that ICC tends to favor India and that all member countries should be treated equally. He cited examples such as the Champions Trophy and the hybrid model used for the 2023 Asia Cup, suggesting India’s influence due to its financial importance to the ICC.

Still, Wasim Akmal acknowledged that the decision was complex because the tournament schedule was already set, making a change difficult at this stage.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs NZ: Rinku Singh Matches MS Dhoni's Record With Explosive Knock

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket T20 World Cup ICC Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Cities
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAS Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Cities
Karnataka Governor Walks Out Of Assembly After Reading Two Lines Of Address: VIDEO
Karnataka Governor Walks Out Of Assembly After Reading Two Lines Of Address: VIDEO
Cities
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Sexually Harasses Korean Woman Tourist On Pretext Of Security Check
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Voices Support for Shankaracharya, Slams Government Negligence
Breaking News: Moradabad Honour Killing Shocks UP, Brothers Murder Sister and Her Lover
Big News: Shankaracharya Row Turns Political, Saints and Government Face Off
Exclusive: Shankaracharya–Prayagraj Clash Deepens as Sanatan Respect Row Sparks Political Storm
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Case Sparks Controversy; Family Alleges Rape Before Murder
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget