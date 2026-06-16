ICC Rankings Update: Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma Make Big Gains After T20 World Cup Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shree Charani climbed to career-best second T20I bowling ranking.

Deepti Sharma ascended to fifth bowling, third all-rounder rankings.

Hayley Matthews became top all-rounder; Indian batters' positions shifted.

Latest ICC Rankings: India's impressive start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has been reflected in the latest ICC rankings update, with several members of the squad making significant gains following their dominant victory over Pakistan. The biggest beneficiary of the rankings reshuffle is young spinner Shree Charani, whose match-winning performance against Pakistan has propelled her to a career-best position in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.

Experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma also enjoyed a notable rise after her Player of the Match display, while the all-rounder rankings witnessed a major change at the top.

Shree Charani Climbs To Career-Best Ranking

The left-arm spinner delivered one of the standout performances of India's tournament opener and has now been rewarded with a major leap in the rankings.

Charani has moved up five places to occupy the No. 2 position in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings. She now sits on 728 rating points and trails only England spinner Linsey Smith in the race for the top spot.

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Her rise comes after an excellent spell against Pakistan, where she claimed three wickets while conceding just 21 runs from her four overs. The spinner dismissed Saira Jabeen, Natalia Pervez and Rameen Shamim as India secured a comprehensive 64-run victory.

The rankings update has also seen England pacer Lauren Bell slip from second to third place, allowing Charani to move into the runner-up position.

Deepti Sharma Breaks Into Top Five

Another major winner from India's opening World Cup fixture is Deepti Sharma.

After producing a match-winning spell against Pakistan and claiming the Player of the Match award, Deepti has surged five places in the T20I bowling rankings to reach fifth position.

The experienced all-rounder has also strengthened her standing among the world's best multi-dimensional players. Deepti climbed two places in the ICC Women's T20I All-Rounder Rankings and now occupies third place.

The rankings movement comes at a crucial stage of the tournament as India look to build momentum heading into the remainder of their campaign.

Changes Across Batting And All-Rounder Rankings

In the batting rankings, Smriti Mandhana continues to hold fifth place among T20I batters. Harmanpreet Kaur has also seen movement in the rankings, shifting from 10th to 11th position.

Australia's Georgia Voll remains the No. 1 ranked T20I batter, while Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney have swapped places, with Wolvaardt moving up to second and Mooney dropping to third.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder rankings have a new leader. New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr has surrendered the No. 1 spot, allowing West Indies star Hayley Matthews to move to the summit with a rating of 471 points.

With the Women's T20 World Cup now underway, further standout performances could trigger even more movement in the rankings over the coming weeks.