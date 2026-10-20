India Stars Shine In ICC T20I Rankings, Shree Charani Continues To Rule Bowling Chart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nandini Sharma, Kranti Gaur climbed ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Shri Charani, Deepti Sharma maintained top two bowling positions.

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana remain in T20I batting top five.

ICC Rankings Update: Indian cricketers have made notable gains in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings, with Nandini Sharma and Kranti Gaur improving their positions among the world's leading bowlers. At the top of the table, Shri Charani continues to hold the No. 1 spot, while experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma remains second. Nandini's rise follows a productive outing against Zimbabwe, where she claimed three wickets across two matches while maintaining an impressive economy rate.

Her performances have helped her climb 26 places to 45th in the T20I bowling rankings, strengthening India's presence in the list.

Nandini Sharma, Kranti Gaur Climb The Rankings

Kranti Gaud has also moved forward, gaining nine places to reach 43rd. The latest update underlines the progress of India's bowling options, with Charani and Deepti continuing to occupy the top two positions.

Charani leads the women's T20I bowling chart with a rating of 811, comfortably ahead of Deepti, who has 748 points.

Their positions at the summit give India a strong presence at the top of the rankings, while Nandini and Kranti's progress adds further depth to the country's representation.

The latest rankings also reflect movement following the opening T20I between Australia and New Zealand. Australia's Annabel Sutherland has climbed to eighth, while New Zealand's Jess Kerr has moved to 17th.

Nancy Patel and Bree Illing have also made significant gains in the bowling standings.

Shafali Verma And Smriti Mandhana Stay In Top Five

India's batting contingent continues to feature prominently in the rankings. Shafali Verma occupies fourth place, followed by Smriti Mandhana in fifth, while former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is ranked 10th.

Australia's Beth Mooney retains the No. 1 position among women's T20I batters, keeping her ahead of the chasing pack.

With several Indian players maintaining high positions and others climbing the table, the latest ICC update highlights both consistency at the top and encouraging progress from emerging performers.

Nandini's jump and Kranti's rise stand out as key developments for India's bowling group, while Charani and Deepti continue to lead the way.