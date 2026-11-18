Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC fined India 35% for slow over-rate.

Team India was seven overs short in final ODI.

Captain Shreyas Iyer accepted the penalty, avoiding formal hearing.

ICC Fines Team India: India may have wrapped up their ODI series against New Zealand with a 3-1 victory, but the team's final outing came with an unwanted consequence. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a financial penalty of 35 per cent of the players' match fees after finding the side guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate in the fifth and final ODI. Despite winning the contest, India were calculated to be seven overs short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account.

Seven Overs Short, India Face 35% ICC Fine

Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposed the sanction after India's failure to complete its quota within the stipulated time.

The penalty was imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

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The regulation prescribes a fine of five per cent of a team's match fee for every over it fails to bowl within the required time.

With India falling seven overs behind, the total fine came to 35%. ICC rules allow a maximum penalty of 50% of the players' match fees, meaning the sanction against India remained below the stipulated ceiling.

Shreyas Iyer Admits Offence, Avoids Formal Hearing

Stand-in India captain Shreyas Iyer accepted responsibility for the over-rate offence and agreed to the proposed punishment.

His admission meant the matter did not require a formal hearing.

The ICC revealed in a statement:

"Iyer pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,"

The charge was raised by the match officials, with on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Wayne Knights joined by third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

With two white-ball series clinched, the visitors now head into red-ball action, facing New Zealand in two Tests from November 19 onwards.