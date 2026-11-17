Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurnoor Brar reprimanded by ICC for wicket celebration incident.

Brar breached conduct, second offense, accumulating two demerit points.

Brar accepted sanction, later omitted for Test series preparation.

Gurnoor Brar has been pulled up by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following an incident during India's fourth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. The fast bowler's animated reaction after taking a wicket has resulted in an official reprimand, adding another disciplinary entry to his record. The ICC confirmed that Brar breached Level 1 of its Code of Conduct after his conduct towards New Zealand batter Tim Seifert was deemed inappropriate.

The incident took place at the end of India's 12th over, shortly after Seifert was dismissed. Brar's aggressive send-off was viewed as behaviour that could provoke the departing batter.

ICC Cites Code Of Conduct Violation

The governing body charged Brar under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The provision deals with conduct that disparages a batter or could trigger an aggressive response following a dismissal in an international match.

The ICC statement said:

"Brar was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match',"

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The statement also highlighted that this was not Brar's first offence in the last two years.

"As this was his second offence within a 24-month period, his accumulated total now stands at two demerit points,"

Brar Accepts Sanction, Avoids Formal Hearing

Brar admitted the offence and agreed to the punishment handed down by Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

His acceptance meant that a formal disciplinary hearing was not required.

The pacer was absent from India's playing XI for the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand.

However, his omission was unrelated to the disciplinary incident. He was released from the squad to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.