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English NewsSportsCricketICC Player Of The Month Award: How Much Money Do Winners Get?

ICC Player Of The Month Award: How Much Money Do Winners Get?

Shubman Gill has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for September following an impressive run of performances in the ODI series against West Indies.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 10:12 AM (IST)

Cricketers who consistently deliver exceptional performances earn recognition for their efforts, whether through match-winning knocks or crucial contributions to their teams. The International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrates such achievements by presenting its Player of the Month awards in men's and women's cricket.

For September, India's Shubman Gill and Shafali Verma have been named the winners in their respective categories. Their achievements have also raised a common question among fans: how much prize money do players receive for winning the prestigious ICC award?

How Much Prize Money Does ICC Player Of Month Winner Get?

Winning ICC Player of the Month award is a notable achievement for any international cricketer. However, the ICC has not publicly disclosed a specific cash prize for the winners.

The award primarily recognises players for their performances during a particular month. Winners are selected through a process that combines votes from an independent panel of cricket experts and fans, highlighting their contributions to the sport.

Shubman Gill Wins Award For Fifth Time

Shubman Gill has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for September following an impressive run of performances in the ODI series against West Indies.

Gill scored 110 runs in the opening ODI before producing an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls in the second match. According to the figures provided, he accumulated 333 runs across the two innings.

This marks the fifth time Shubman Gill has received the men's award, further adding to his record in the category.

Shafali Verma Claims Women's Award

Shafali Verma secured ICC Women's Player of Month award for September after delivering impactful performances in continental competitions.

She scored 236 runs during the Women's Asia Cup and followed it up with an unbeaten century in the Asian Games semi-final against Bangladesh, smashing 100 off just 49 balls.

This is the second time Shafali has won the award. She previously received the honour in November 2025. With Gill and Shafali winning the men's and women's awards respectively, India claimed both ICC Player of the Month honours for September.

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ICC ICC Player Of The Month Award
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