ICC ODI Rankings: Gill Closes In On Top Spot; Virat And Rohit Hold Top-Four Places

Indian batters made big gains in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings following the conclusion of their three-match series against England. Indian skipper Shubman Gill has moved within striking distance of the World No. 1 ranking. Accumulating 188 runs during the series, Gill sits at 801 rating points - just a single point behind table-topper Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand (802 points).

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has retained the No. 1 spot in the ICC men's ODI batting rankings, holding on to a slender lead over the chasing pack in the latest 50-over rankings.

India's presence at the top of the batting ladder remains strong, with three players featuring inside the top four:

Shubman Gill: Ranked No. 2 (801 points), trailing Mitchell by just one point.

Virat Kohli: Ranked No. 3 (767 points), maintaining his top-three status after scoring 74 in the series decider.

Rohit Sharma: Ranked No. 4 (758 points), climbing the charts following his sublime 138 at Lord's.

Other Notable Movers

Joe Root (England): Jumped four places to 8th position after earning Player of the Series honors with 249 runs.

Ben Duckett (England): Surged 11 spots to joint-19th following his career-best 142 in the final match.

Shreyas Iyer (India): Moved up two positions to 13th in the ODI batting list.

Jofra Archer (England): Advanced to 3rd in the ODI bowling rankings after picking up 5 wickets across the series, sitting behind leader Rashid Khan.

ICC ODI bowling rankings

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues to lead ICC ODI bowling rankings, while England fast bowler Jofra Archer has climbed to third after an impressive series against India in which he claimed five wickets. Archer moved up one place and is now just behind Abrar Ahmed, who occupies second position.

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie was another notable gainer, jumping seven places to joint ninth in the rankings. His teammate Alzarri Joseph also made significant progress, rising 10 spots to 26th. New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell climbed 14 places to 29th, while India's Axar Patel moved up 10 positions to joint 32nd.

Bracewell also enjoyed a rise in the ICC ODI all-rounders' rankings. The 35-year-old advanced two places to a career-best third, trailing only Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz.