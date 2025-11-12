Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Retains Top Spot, Virat Kohli Gains Ground

ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Retains Top Spot, Virat Kohli Gains Ground

The latest ICC ODI rankings are out, and India’s star duo have made headlines once again. Check out how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have fared ahead.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma became the number 1 ranked ICC One Day International (ODI) batsman for the first time in his career late last month after his heroics against Australia.

Starting off a three-match series Down Under with just 8 runs, the Hitman bounced back to score 73 in Adelaide and then an unbeaten 121 in Sydney, which saw him rise to the top spot. 

Now in the latest ICC ODI rankings update, the former Indian captain has maintained his grip on the position, still ranked number 1. Virat Kohli on the oter hand, who went down to the 6th spot last month, has also shown positive development, moving up the ladder.

ICC ODI Rankings Update: Where Does Kohli Stand?

Virat Kohli recorded back-to-back ducks in the Australia ODI series, first in Perth and then in Adelaide, in a very surprising turn of events.

Neverteless, the stalwart struck back strongly with an unbeaten 74-run knock in the final match against Australia, which was played in Sydney, forming a 100+ run partnership with Rohit Sharma. 

As mentioned, he was ranked 6th last month, but has now moved up to the 5th spot in the ICC ODI batsmen rankings.

Shubman Gill, India's brand new captain in the 50-over format, also had a rather poor outing against Australia in all three fixtures. However, he still remains in the top 5.

ICC ODI Batsmen Rankings: Latest Top 10

Following is a list of the current top 10 ODI batsmen in the world according to the latest ICC rankings:

1) Rohit Sharma - India (Rating: 781)

2) Ibrahim Zardan - Afghanistan (Rating: 764)

3) Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand (Rating: 746)

4) Shubman Gill - India (Rating: 745)

5) Virat Kohli - India (Rating: 725)

6) Charith Asalanka - Sri Lanka (Rating: 710)

7) Babar Azam - Pakistan (Rating: 709)

8) Harry Tector - Ireland (Rating: 708)

9) Shreyas Iyer - India (Rating: 700)

10) Shai Hope - West Indies (Rating: 690)

Also Check: BCCI's Big Call! Kohli-Rohit Must Play Domestic Cricket To Ensure ODI Spot: Report

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli ICC ODI Rankings ROHIT SHARMA ICC Rankings Latest ICC Rankings Icc Odi Batsmen Ranking Rohit Sharma Icc Ranking Icc Odi Rankings Update Virat Kohli Icc Ranking New Icc Odi Ranking
