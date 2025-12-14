ICC ODI Cricketer Of The Year 2025: Virat Kohli's Biggest Competitors Revealed

Virat Kohli is the only Indian cricketer nominated for 2025 ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award. Although he retired from Test cricket earlier this year, Kohli has continued to excel in the 50-over format, registering 50-plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

His consistent run has earned him a spot as the sole Indian nominee for the prestigious honour.

Nominees for 2025 ODI Cricketer of the Year

According to reports, the nominees for 2025 ODI Cricketer of the Year include Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Matthew Breetzke, Shai Hope, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Adil Rashid, Sikandar Raza, Mitchell Santner, and Jayden Seales.

The absence of Rohit Sharma from the list has raised eyebrows, especially as he scored nearly the same number of runs as Kohli in ODIs this year.

Virat's runs in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli is currently India's highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2025, amassing 651 runs in 13 matches at an outstanding average of 65.10, with three centuries and four half-centuries.

His standout performance came in the recent ODI series against South Africa, where he struck two back-to-back centuries and a fifty, finishing the series with 302 runs.

The former India captain is set to feature next in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic List A tournament, which he will be playing for the first time in nearly a decade. Earlier this year, Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, with 14,557 runs in 308 matches.

Virat Kohli also holds the record for the most centuries in a single format, having scored 53 ODI hundreds, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 Test centuries.

Will Virat Kohli play ODI World Cup 2027?

Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup is currently uncertain. While he and Rohit Sharma remain active in the ODI format, BCCI has not guaranteed their spots, looking to build a younger core for the tournament.

Both players have expressed a desire to continue playing and reportedly told the BCCI their goal is to play in 2027 World Cup. However, the team management is expected to hold a meeting to decide their future and may require them to play domestic cricket (Vijay Hazare Trophy) to maintain form and fitness. The final decision will depend on their sustained form and fitness over the next two years.