ICC ODI Batting Rankings Shake-Up: Daryl Mitchell Tops The Chart, India Dominates Top 10

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell currently sits atop the ICC ODI batting rankings, having displaced Virat Kohli from the summit after a standout series against India.

Rohit Sharma, who had previously held the No.1 spot, has also slipped down the order following a disappointing run in the same series.

What stands out, however, is India’s dominance in the top 10, four Indian batters feature in the elite list, a feat no other nation has matched, with every other team limited to just one representative.

ICC Rankings: Top 10 ODI Batsmen

1) Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Mitchell’s extraordinary performance during New Zealand’s tour of India proved decisive. After an 84 in the opening ODI, he followed it up with back-to-back centuries — 131 in Rajkot and 137 in Indore. Those innings lifted him to the No.1 spot with 845 rating points.

2) Virat Kohli (India)

Kohli continued his excellent ODI form, scoring 93 in the first match and a century in the decider at Indore. Despite his consistency, Mitchell’s heavier run tally pushed Kohli down to second place. He now has 795 points.

3) Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran occupies third place with 764 rating points. Though he last played an ODI in October, his position improved due to others slipping below him.

4) Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit endured a tough series against New Zealand, managing only 61 runs across three matches. The lean patch saw him drop to fourth, with 757 points.

5) Shubman Gill (India)

Gill registered two half-centuries in the series before faltering in the final game. He currently sits fifth with 723 rating points.

6) Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Pakistan’s premier batter is the sole representative from his country in the top 10. Babar is ranked sixth with 722 points, having last featured in an ODI in November.

7) Harry Tector (Ireland)

Ireland’s Harry Tector continues to impress, holding seventh place with 708 points. His career-best rating remains 767, achieved in 2024.

8) Shai Hope (West Indies)

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope is eighth with 701 points, the only Caribbean player in the top tier.

9) Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka is ninth on the list, carrying 672 rating points.

10) KL Rahul (India)

KL Rahul rounds out the top 10 after a match-winning unbeaten 112 in the second ODI against New Zealand, taking his tally to 670 points.

India’s four batters in the top 10 underline the depth and consistency of their ODI batting unit, setting them apart from the rest of the cricketing world.