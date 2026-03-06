ICC Releases T20 WC 2026 Player Of The Tournament Nominees; Only One Indian Makes The Cut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As the cricketing world prepares for the ultimate showdown between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the shortlist for the Player of the Tournament. In a surprising turn for the star-studded Indian lineup, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is the lone Indian representative among the eight elite nominees. Samson’s inclusion comes on the back of a historic run of form, where he has transformed from a squad player into India’s most lethal match-winner in the knockout stages.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Official Player of the Tournament Nominees

Sanju Samson (India): The standout wicketkeeper-batter for the hosts, Samson amassed 232 runs in just 4 innings at a ferocious strike rate of 201.73, fueled by back-to-back match-winning knocks in the Super Eights and the Semi-final.

Will Jacks (England): A true dual-threat, Jacks secured 4 Player of the Match awards, scoring 226 runs as a finisher and taking 5 wickets, including a clinical 3/22 against Sri Lanka.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): The tournament's leading run-scorer with 383 runs, Farhan made history as the first player to ever record two centuries in a single edition of the Men's T20 World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand): The Black Caps' tactical anchor, Ravindra combined middle-order stability with elite left-arm spin, highlighted by a dominant 4/27 against Sri Lanka.

Tim Seifert (New Zealand): A model of consistency at the top of the order, Seifert hit 274 runs across 8 matches, including 4 half-centuries that were instrumental in New Zealand's run to the Ahmedabad final.

Aiden Markram (South Africa): The Proteas' chase master, Markram compiled three unbeaten half-centuries, including a clutch 86 against New Zealand* to anchor a successful 176-run pursuit.

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa): South Africa’s most consistent pace weapon, Ngidi was a constant threat in the Powerplay, taking 10+ wickets, including a standout four-wicket haul against Canada.

Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA): The breakout star of the tournament, the American pacer delivered identical spells of 4/25 against both India and Pakistan, spearheading the USA’s historic "Giant Killer" campaign.

Sanju Samson: India’s new "Knockout King"

Sanju Samson’s entry into the shortlist is fueled by back-to-back Player of the Match performances when the stakes were at their highest. After being integrated into the XI during the Super Eights, Samson has maintained a staggering strike rate of 201.73, the highest among all batters in the top eight nominees.

Key Stats: 232 runs in 4 matches | Average: 77.33 | SR: 201.73.

An unbeaten 97 (50) against the West Indies in a must-win Super Eight clash, followed by a clinical 89 (42) in the semi-final against England at Wankhede.

The Global Challengers: From Will Jacks to Rachin Ravindra

The list features a diverse array of talent, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the 2026 edition. England’s Will Jacks emerges as a top contender with four Player of the Match awards, excelling as a finisher and a partnership-breaker with his off-spin.

New Zealand, India's opponents in the final, have two nominees: Tim Seifert, who anchored their semi-final chase against South Africa with a gritty 58, and Rachin Ravindra, whose left-arm spin and middle-order stability have been the backbone of the Black Caps' campaign.

Pakistan’s Silver Lining: Sahibzada Farhan’s Record Run

Despite Pakistan’s early exit, Sahibzada Farhan made history by becoming the first player to ever score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition. Amassing 383 runs, he now holds the record for the most runs scored in a single tournament, surpassing the previous benchmarks set by Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan.

The "USA Sensation": Shadley van Schalkwyk

The most intriguing name on the list is the USA’s Shadley van Schalkwyk. His inclusion stems from a legendary two-match spell in February 2026, where he dismantled two of the world’s best batting lineups. He claimed 4/25 against India (reducing them to 77/6) and followed it up with an identical 4/25 against Pakistan, cementing the USA’s status as the "Giant Killers" of the tournament.