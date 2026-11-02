IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketAfghanistan Reaches Best Ever ICC ODI Rankings, Leaves Big Nations Behind; Check Top 10

Afghanistan Reaches Best Ever ICC ODI Rankings, Leaves Big Nations Behind; Check Top 10

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings: Afghanistan climb to their highest-ever sixth position in ICC ODI rankings, moving ahead of Sri Lanka. Check the updated top 10 teams and rating points.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghanistan achieved its highest ODI ranking, now sixth globally.
  • Rise follows dominant 4-0 series victory over Ireland.
  • Key player contributions fueled impressive batting performances.
  • Team also swept Zimbabwe 3-0 in recent T20Is.

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings: Afghanistan have achieved another landmark in international cricket, reaching sixth place in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The rise marks the highest position the team have ever occupied in the 50-over format and puts them ahead of several established cricketing nations.

The latest rankings show Afghanistan and Sri Lanka level on 94 rating points. However, Afghanistan have moved above the island nation to claim sixth place, while England have slipped to eighth. Bangladesh and the West Indies complete the bottom two positions in the top 10.

The development underlines Afghanistan's growing stature in ODI cricket. Having made their debut in the format in 2009, they have gradually moved from being an emerging side to a team capable of competing with some of the strongest opponents in international cricket.

Afghanistan Break Into Top Six: Check Updated ICC ODI Team Rankings

India continue to lead the standings with 115 rating points, maintaining their position at the top. New Zealand occupy second place with 109 points, while South Africa and Pakistan are third and fourth respectively, both carrying 104 rating points.

Australia remain fifth with 102 points, just ahead of Afghanistan. The latter's rise has pushed Sri Lanka down to seventh despite both teams having the same rating. England are eighth with 93 points, followed by Bangladesh on 81 and the West Indies on 79.

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings: Updated Top 10

  1. India – 115 rating points
  2. New Zealand – 109 rating points
  3. South Africa – 104 rating points
  4. Pakistan – 104 rating points
  5. Australia – 102 rating points
  6. Afghanistan – 94 rating points
  7. Sri Lanka – 94 rating points
  8. England – 93 rating points
  9. Bangladesh – 81 rating points
  10. West Indies – 79 rating points

Ireland Series Victory Adds To Afghanistan's ODI Rise

Afghanistan's latest achievement comes after an impressive run in the 50-over format, including a 4-0 series victory against Ireland. Their performances across the series featured substantial contributions from the batting unit, with several players stepping up at crucial moments.

Sediqullah Atal finished as the leading run-scorer with 313 runs. His standout effort came in the fourth ODI, where he smashed 143 off 120 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and four sixes. He followed that innings with another strong performance, scoring 98 in the final match.

Ibrahim Zadran also made a major contribution with a century in the fourth ODI, scoring 107 off 118 balls. Rahmat Shah then took charge in the fifth match, producing an unbeaten 143 off 133 deliveries to guide Afghanistan's successful chase.

Rashid Khan was named Player of the Series despite featuring in only three matches, highlighting his influence on the team's campaign.

Afghanistan Maintain Winning Momentum In T20Is

The team's success has not been limited to the ODI format. Afghanistan also completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe, finishing the final match in Sharjah with a seven-wicket victory.

Noor Ahmad played a key role in the series finale, helping bowl Zimbabwe out for just 79 in less than 15 overs. Afghanistan then chased down the target comfortably to complete the clean sweep.

The team will now turn their attention to a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. Their latest results across white-ball cricket have added to the momentum surrounding Afghan cricket, while their sixth-place ODI ranking offers another measure of how far the side have progressed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Afghanistan's current ranking in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings?

Afghanistan has achieved its highest-ever position, reaching sixth place in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. They are now ahead of several established cricketing nations, level with Sri Lanka on 94 rating points.

Which teams are ranked higher than Afghanistan in the current ODI standings?

India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia are currently ranked above Afghanistan. India leads the standings with 115 rating points, followed by New Zealand with 109.

What contributed to Afghanistan's recent rise in the ODI rankings?

Afghanistan's climb is attributed to an impressive run in the 50-over format, including a dominant 4-0 series victory against Ireland. This performance highlights their growing stature in ODI cricket.

Who were the standout players in Afghanistan's recent series win against Ireland?

Sediqullah Atal was the leading run-scorer, with Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah also contributing centuries. Rashid Khan was named Player of the Series, showcasing his significant impact.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Nov 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket ODI Cricket Afghanistan Cricket ICC Rankings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Will Mohammad Amir Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Pacer's Big Move Could Change Everything
Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Pacer's Big Move
Cricket
WATCH: Rashid Khan Gets Into Heated Clash With Zimbabwe Batter, Then Blows Flying Kisses
WATCH: Rashid Khan Turns Heated Clash With Ryan Burl Into A Viral Moment
Cricket
Cricket History Made! Namibia Achieve Rare ODI Feat For First Time
Cricket History Made! Namibia Achieve Rare ODI Feat For First Time
Cricket
ICC Takes Strict Action Against Pakistan After ODI Tri-Series Final
ICC Takes Strict Action Against Pakistan After ODI Tri-Series Final
Advertisement

Videos

Political Shake-Up: Three AAP MLAs Join BJP Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Political Offensive: BJP Launches Coordinated Attack on Congress and Opposition Across Several Cities
Party Revolt: National Conference Faces Dissent as 18 MLAs Reportedly Seek Meeting With Farooq Abdullah
Election Controversy: Maulana Jarjis Ansari’s Remarks on UP Muslims and Palestine Spark Political Row
Religious Controversy: Dhirendra Shastri Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Lord Krishna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget