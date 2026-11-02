Afghanistan Reaches Best Ever ICC ODI Rankings, Leaves Big Nations Behind; Check Top 10

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afghanistan achieved its highest ODI ranking, now sixth globally.

Rise follows dominant 4-0 series victory over Ireland.

Key player contributions fueled impressive batting performances.

Team also swept Zimbabwe 3-0 in recent T20Is.

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings: Afghanistan have achieved another landmark in international cricket, reaching sixth place in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The rise marks the highest position the team have ever occupied in the 50-over format and puts them ahead of several established cricketing nations.

The latest rankings show Afghanistan and Sri Lanka level on 94 rating points. However, Afghanistan have moved above the island nation to claim sixth place, while England have slipped to eighth. Bangladesh and the West Indies complete the bottom two positions in the top 10.

The development underlines Afghanistan's growing stature in ODI cricket. Having made their debut in the format in 2009, they have gradually moved from being an emerging side to a team capable of competing with some of the strongest opponents in international cricket.

Afghanistan Break Into Top Six: Check Updated ICC ODI Team Rankings

India continue to lead the standings with 115 rating points, maintaining their position at the top. New Zealand occupy second place with 109 points, while South Africa and Pakistan are third and fourth respectively, both carrying 104 rating points.

Australia remain fifth with 102 points, just ahead of Afghanistan. The latter's rise has pushed Sri Lanka down to seventh despite both teams having the same rating. England are eighth with 93 points, followed by Bangladesh on 81 and the West Indies on 79.

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings: Updated Top 10

India – 115 rating points New Zealand – 109 rating points South Africa – 104 rating points Pakistan – 104 rating points Australia – 102 rating points Afghanistan – 94 rating points Sri Lanka – 94 rating points England – 93 rating points Bangladesh – 81 rating points West Indies – 79 rating points

Ireland Series Victory Adds To Afghanistan's ODI Rise

Afghanistan's latest achievement comes after an impressive run in the 50-over format, including a 4-0 series victory against Ireland. Their performances across the series featured substantial contributions from the batting unit, with several players stepping up at crucial moments.

Sediqullah Atal finished as the leading run-scorer with 313 runs. His standout effort came in the fourth ODI, where he smashed 143 off 120 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and four sixes. He followed that innings with another strong performance, scoring 98 in the final match.

Ibrahim Zadran also made a major contribution with a century in the fourth ODI, scoring 107 off 118 balls. Rahmat Shah then took charge in the fifth match, producing an unbeaten 143 off 133 deliveries to guide Afghanistan's successful chase.

Rashid Khan was named Player of the Series despite featuring in only three matches, highlighting his influence on the team's campaign.

Afghanistan Maintain Winning Momentum In T20Is

The team's success has not been limited to the ODI format. Afghanistan also completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe, finishing the final match in Sharjah with a seven-wicket victory.

Noor Ahmad played a key role in the series finale, helping bowl Zimbabwe out for just 79 in less than 15 overs. Afghanistan then chased down the target comfortably to complete the clean sweep.

The team will now turn their attention to a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. Their latest results across white-ball cricket have added to the momentum surrounding Afghan cricket, while their sixth-place ODI ranking offers another measure of how far the side have progressed.