Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketICC's Heavy Fine For Mohammad Nabi Following T20 World Cup Outburst

ICC's Heavy Fine For Mohammad Nabi Following T20 World Cup Outburst

Mohammad Nabi reportedly expressed his frustration in an aggressive manner after a close LBW shout was turned down during the second Super Over.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been slapped with a big fine by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during Double Super Over clash against South Africa on February 11, 2026, in Ahmedabad.

Nature of Offense

Mohammad Nabi was found to have violated Article 2.8 of ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match."

The Incident: The veteran cricketer reportedly expressed his frustration in an aggressive manner after a close LBW shout was turned down during the second Super Over.

Penalty: Nabi has been fined 25% of his match fee. Also, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, bringing his total to two within a 24-month period.

Admitting the Breach

The charge was leveled by the on-field umpires and the third umpire. Mohammad Nabi admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

Context of Tension: The match was one of the most intense in tournament history, with Afghanistan narrowly losing in a historic second tie-breaker, which likely contributed to the frayed tempers on the field.

Impact on Afghanistan

A 25% fine is a financial blow, but the demerit point is of greater concern for Afghan camp.

Suspension Risk: If a player reaches four demerit points within 24 months, they face a suspension. As a senior statesman in the dressing room, Nabi's outburst was unexpected, but the team management has reportedly stood by the player, citing the "extreme pressure" of the situation.

Quick Stats: Mohammad Nabi in T20 WC 2026

Matches: 2

Key Contribution: A vital 28-run cameo and one wicket against South Africa.

Next Match: vs. Canada (Must-win for Afghanistan to keep Super 8 hopes alive).

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Mohammad Nabi fined by the ICC?

Mohammad Nabi was fined 25% of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. He showed dissent at an umpire's decision during a match against South Africa.

What specifically did Mohammad Nabi do to breach the Code of Conduct?

Nabi expressed frustration aggressively after an LBW shout was turned down during the second Super Over of the match against South Africa.

What are the consequences of the demerit point added to Nabi's record?

Nabi received one demerit point, bringing his total to two within 24 months. Four demerit points can lead to a suspension.

Did Mohammad Nabi contest the charge?

No, Mohammad Nabi admitted to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, avoiding a formal hearing.

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Nabi ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ICC Fine Mohammad Nabi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Entertainment
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
India
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Suspension From Lok Sabha
World
US To Pay Rs 260 Crore In Settlement To The Family Of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula Killed By Cop
US To Pay Rs 260 Crore In Settlement To The Family Of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula Killed By Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget