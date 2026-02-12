ICC's Heavy Fine For Mohammad Nabi Following T20 World Cup Outburst

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been slapped with a big fine by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during Double Super Over clash against South Africa on February 11, 2026, in Ahmedabad.

Nature of Offense

Mohammad Nabi was found to have violated Article 2.8 of ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match."

The Incident: The veteran cricketer reportedly expressed his frustration in an aggressive manner after a close LBW shout was turned down during the second Super Over.

Penalty: Nabi has been fined 25% of his match fee. Also, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, bringing his total to two within a 24-month period.

Admitting the Breach

The charge was leveled by the on-field umpires and the third umpire. Mohammad Nabi admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

Context of Tension: The match was one of the most intense in tournament history, with Afghanistan narrowly losing in a historic second tie-breaker, which likely contributed to the frayed tempers on the field.

Impact on Afghanistan

A 25% fine is a financial blow, but the demerit point is of greater concern for Afghan camp.

Suspension Risk: If a player reaches four demerit points within 24 months, they face a suspension. As a senior statesman in the dressing room, Nabi's outburst was unexpected, but the team management has reportedly stood by the player, citing the "extreme pressure" of the situation.

Quick Stats: Mohammad Nabi in T20 WC 2026

Matches: 2

Key Contribution: A vital 28-run cameo and one wicket against South Africa.

Next Match: vs. Canada (Must-win for Afghanistan to keep Super 8 hopes alive).