ICC Hands Severe Penalty To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf following an on-field confrontation with England all-rounder Will Jacks during their October 25 match in the tri-nation ODI series. Pakistan eventually clinched a dramatic one-wicket win with 17 balls remaining, but the incident has resulted in disciplinary action against Rauf, who has been fined a portion of his match fee.

ICC fines Haris Rauf for Code of Conduct breach

ICC has imposed a fine of 20% of Rauf's match fee after finding him guilty of a Level 1 breach of its Code of Conduct. The charge falls under Article 2.2, which deals with inappropriate conduct involving players and support staff during an international match.

Along with the financial penalty, Rauf has received one demerit point. This was reportedly his third offence within a 24-month period, taking his overall tally to five demerit points.

What happened between Haris Rauf and Will Jacks?

The incident occurred during the 46th over of Pakistan's innings, when Rauf was at the non-striker's end. He appealed for a wide delivery, which led to a heated exchange with Jacks.

Rauf reportedly raised his bat during the confrontation and continued arguing despite a warning from umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. He subsequently moved past the umpire towards Jacks, prompting ICC to take disciplinary action over his conduct.

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🚨 ICC FINES HARIS RAUF & ENGLAND..!! - Haris Rauf has been fined 20% of his match fee and received an official reprimand for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ODI against England in Lahore. - England have been fined 15% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate, falling three overs short of the required target during the match against Pakistan. — Talha Digital. (@CallMeDigital1_) October 28, 2026

England also penalised for slow over-rate

England were also sanctioned for failing to maintain the required over-rate during the match. The team was found to be three overs short of the target, resulting in a fine equivalent to 15% of the players' match fees under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

England captain Harry Brook accepted the offence, meaning a formal hearing was not required.

Pakistan clinch a thrilling one-wicket win

The match produced a dramatic finish. England, batting first, posted a target of 242 runs for Pakistan to chase. Pakistan found themselves in serious trouble at 154/9, leaving England on the verge of victory.

However, Shadab Khan produced a remarkable innings, scoring an unbeaten 113 to guide Pakistan to a one-wicket win. Despite the team's victory, the disciplinary action against Rauf became another major talking point from the contest.