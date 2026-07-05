ICC Drops Player Of Tournament Nominees For Women's T20 World Cup - One Indian Still In Race

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will conclude today with Australia taking on England in the final at Lord's. The title clash is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss set for 7:30 PM. Ahead of the summit clash, the ICC has unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Player of the Tournament award, with India's Smriti Mandhana making the shortlist despite India's group-stage exit.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Australia's veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry has enjoyed another outstanding World Cup campaign. In six matches, she has scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 135.04, including 23 fours and one six. Perry was named Player of the Match against both India and Pakistan, highlighted by a superb 56 against India. She has also contributed with the ball, taking four wickets during the tournament.

Also Read | Babar Azam Given Major Role As Pakistan Revamp Test Leadership

Smriti Mandhana (India)

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is the lone Indian among the nominees. The stylish left-hander amassed 205 runs in the tournament, registering half-centuries in India's first two matches. She also fought hard with a 38-run knock in the must-win clash against Australia, although India ultimately failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been one of the standout batters of the tournament. She has scored 294 runs in six matches, including a brilliant 65 against the West Indies and an unbeaten 89 against New Zealand. Known for her attacking approach at the top of the order, Wyatt-Hodge will once again be a key player for England in the final.

The fourth nominee

The ICC has shortlisted four players for the Player of the Tournament award, with the winner set to be announced after the final between Australia and England. The award will recognize the player who has made the biggest impact throughout the tournament.