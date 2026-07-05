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English NewsSportsCricketICC Drops Player Of Tournament Nominees For Women's T20 World Cup - One Indian Still In Race

ICC Drops Player Of Tournament Nominees For Women's T20 World Cup - One Indian Still In Race

The stylish left-hander from India amassed 205 runs in Women's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, registering half-centuries in India's first two matches.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 02:13 PM (IST)

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will conclude today with Australia taking on England in the final at Lord's. The title clash is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss set for 7:30 PM. Ahead of the summit clash, the ICC has unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Player of the Tournament award, with India's Smriti Mandhana making the shortlist despite India's group-stage exit.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Australia's veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry has enjoyed another outstanding World Cup campaign. In six matches, she has scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 135.04, including 23 fours and one six. Perry was named Player of the Match against both India and Pakistan, highlighted by a superb 56 against India. She has also contributed with the ball, taking four wickets during the tournament.

Also Read | Babar Azam Given Major Role As Pakistan Revamp Test Leadership

Smriti Mandhana (India)

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is the lone Indian among the nominees. The stylish left-hander amassed 205 runs in the tournament, registering half-centuries in India's first two matches. She also fought hard with a 38-run knock in the must-win clash against Australia, although India ultimately failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been one of the standout batters of the tournament. She has scored 294 runs in six matches, including a brilliant 65 against the West Indies and an unbeaten 89 against New Zealand. Known for her attacking approach at the top of the order, Wyatt-Hodge will once again be a key player for England in the final.

The fourth nominee

The ICC has shortlisted four players for the Player of the Tournament award, with the winner set to be announced after the final between Australia and England. The award will recognize the player who has made the biggest impact throughout the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final scheduled?

The final between Australia and England is today at Lord's, starting at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is set for 7:30 PM IST.

Who are some of the nominees for the Player of the Tournament award?

Ellyse Perry (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England) are among the four shortlisted players. The winner will be announced after the final.

What were Smriti Mandhana's key contributions in the tournament?

India's vice-captain scored 205 runs, including two half-centuries in the first two matches. She also made a 38-run knock against Australia.

How did Ellyse Perry perform in the World Cup?

Perry scored 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and took four wickets. She was named Player of the Match twice, with a highlight innings of 56 against India.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Women's T20 World Cup Final Womens T20 World Cup 2026
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