Pakistan Star Dethrones Rashid Khan At No.1, Harry Brook Eyes Rare ICC Rankings Feat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed claimed top T20I bowling ranking.

England's Harry Brook eyes rare triple-format top-ten milestone.

Sikandar Raza climbed to second in ODI all-rounder rankings.

ICC Rankings Latest Update: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has climbed to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings, edging Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan by just one rating point in the latest update.

Abrar now sits at No.1 with 736 rating points, while Rashid has dropped to second with 735. The narrow gap highlights just how closely contested the top of the T20I bowling chart has become.

The latest ICC rankings have also put England captain Harry Brook in position to chase a rare milestone across all three international formats.

Brook currently occupies the No.1 spot in Test batting, is fourth among T20I batters and has moved to 12th in the ODI batting rankings.

If he breaks into the ODI top 10, Brook would become the only current batter ranked inside the top 10 across Tests, ODIs and T20Is at the same time.

Abrar Ahmed Takes Over From Rashid Khan

Abrar's rise to the top of the T20I bowling rankings marks another significant step in his international career.

The Pakistan spinner has moved ahead of Rashid, with the pair separated by only one rating point after the latest update.

Abrar's position at the summit adds another major name to Pakistan's growing presence across the ICC player rankings.

Rashid, meanwhile, remains firmly among the leading T20I bowlers despite slipping to second place.

Harry Brook Closing In On Rare Three-Format Feat

Brook's rankings across formats have become one of the major talking points in the latest update.

The England captain is already No.1 in Test batting, having returned to the top of the rankings in August. He has now climbed to fourth in T20Is following a strong run in England's white-ball cricket.

Brook finished England's T20I series against Sri Lanka as Player of the Series after scoring 237 runs during the 3-0 series sweep.

His career-best T20I rating now stands at 793.

Brook also made progress in the ODI rankings after scoring 67 in the opening match against Sri Lanka. That performance lifted him three places to 12th.

He therefore needs to move only two places higher to enter the ODI top 10 and complete a rare rankings combination.

Sikandar Raza Moves Closer To ODI No.1

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has also made significant progress in the latest ICC rankings.

Raza has moved to second in the ODI all-rounder rankings with 276 rating points, closing the gap on Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai at the top.

His performances against Australia played a major role in the rise. Raza finished the ODI series as Zimbabwe's leading run-scorer while also taking three wickets.

He scored 45 and an unbeaten 81 in the final two matches and climbed five places to 24th in the ODI batting rankings.

Raza also took two wickets in the series decider, although Australia eventually secured a one-run victory.

Australia's Nathan Ellis, meanwhile, has climbed three places to 17th among ODI bowlers after taking four wickets across the final two matches.

Shreyas Iyer Gains Seven Places

India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has moved seven places to 22nd in the latest T20I batting rankings.

His rise comes after India's 3-0 T20I series victory over Afghanistan, along with his contribution in the close one-off T20I against Japan.

England's white-ball series against Sri Lanka also produced a major jump for Jamie Overton.

The England all-rounder climbed 47 places to sixth in the T20I bowling rankings, reaching a career-best rating of 674 after his performances during the series.

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage has moved seven places to 22nd in the ODI all-rounder rankings after scoring 45 runs and taking a wicket in the first ODI.

Jos Buttler has also gained ground, moving two places to joint fifth in the T20I batting rankings after finishing the Sri Lanka series as the leading run-scorer.

Brook's Next Target Is The ODI Top 10

Brook's current rankings make the ODI chart his next major target.

The England batter has already established himself at the top of the Test rankings and has broken into the top five in T20Is.

His rise to 12th in ODIs means the three-format milestone is now within reach, although he still needs to move into the top 10 in that format.

For now, Abrar Ahmed's rise to No.1 in T20I bowling remains the headline change from the latest rankings update, while Brook's pursuit of a top-10 position across all three formats adds another major storyline to the ICC charts.