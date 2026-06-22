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HomeSportsCricketICC Announces Historic Return-To-Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines For Women Cricketers

ICC Announces Historic Return-To-Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines For Women Cricketers

ICC Return-To-Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines: ICC Chairman Jay Shah has announced a revolutionary post-pregnancy return-to-play framework to safeguard the careers of female cricketers globally.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC launched guidelines supporting female athletes returning post-pregnancy.
  • Jay Shah endorsed balancing motherhood with elite sports careers.
  • Guidelines detail six-stage recovery, individual plans over sixteen weeks.
  • Policy removes barriers, enabling motherhood alongside professional sports success.

ICC Return-To-Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines: The International Cricket Council has formally launched a comprehensive set of global directive initiatives designed to support female athletes returning to elite sport after giving birth. Unveiled during the ongoing international T20 World Cup, the progressive strategy establishes a standardised administrative template to safeguard player health across all full member nations.

Jay Shah Backs Unified Support Systems

Issuing a formal organizational statement, governing body leader Jay Shah explained that international sporting career longevity must always align with fundamental personal care. The administrator emphasized that competing at the highest tier should never force athletes into making difficult personal life sacrifices.

Shah noted that the expansion of the sport relies entirely on building sustainable operational infrastructures. He confirmed the governing body remains determined to preserve elite athletic talent by offering strong reassurances to current and future generations.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistan Women's Team Mocked For Fake Celebration After 5-Match Losing Streak

"The continued growth of women's cricket must be built on opportunity, inclusion and care for our players at every stage of their lives and careers," ICC Chairman Jay Shah stated in an official media release. "No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level."

Medical Council Maps Six Stage Return

The highly specialized operational module was compiled directly under the leadership of medical advisory representative Dr. Philippa Inge. The experienced Australian national team doctor focused heavily on constructing highly flexible, individualised rehabilitation pathways for modern sporting families.

The resulting protocol introduces a rigid technical system focusing heavily on complete physical restoration before full competitive clearance. Dedicated case managers will oversee each unique player timeline for a minimum duration of sixteen weeks.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Semis Qualification Scenarios For All Teams

“The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are designed to show players that having a baby doesn't need to be the end of their career," Dr. Inge explained during her press briefing. "What we're aiming to do with this policy is allow Member nations to facilitate the return to cricket for their players."

Eliminating Outdated Operational Barriers Safely

The structured program relies on an operational framework tracking early physical recovery, mandatory psychological evaluations, and progressive functional strength conditioning. The governing body expects individual domestic boards to adapt these core philosophies alongside local legislation.

Elite international competitors have immediately welcomed the administrative update, citing past difficulties surrounding unguided postpartum physical recovery. The global body believes this protective template ensures motherhood and professional success coexist harmoniously moving forward.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new ICC Return-To-Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines about?

These are comprehensive global initiatives designed to support female athletes returning to elite sport after giving birth. They establish a standardized administrative template to safeguard player health across all full member nations.

Who led the development of the medical protocol for these guidelines?

The specialized operational module was compiled under the leadership of medical advisory representative Dr. Philippa Inge. She focused on constructing highly flexible, individualized rehabilitation pathways for modern sporting families.

What is the primary goal of the ICC's new policy?

The policy aims to ensure players do not have to choose between motherhood and representing their country at the highest level. It allows Member nations to facilitate their players' return to cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
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