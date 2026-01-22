Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC-BCB Standoff: Bangladesh To Consult Govt After ICC Ultimatum

Bangladesh government has convened a crucial meeting with players selected for 2026 T20 World Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)

Bangladesh cricket finds itself at a critical crossroads ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup. The dilemma is stark - send the team to India or risk being excluded from the tournament altogether.

Following a 24-hour ultimatum from ICC, tensions have escalated across Bangladesh, prompting swift intervention from the government.

According to reports, Bangladesh government has convened a crucial meeting with players selected for 2026 T20 World Cup. Scheduled for 3 PM at Hotel Continental in Dhaka, the meeting will be led by government sports advisor Asif Nazrul, who is expected to interact directly with the players.

Reports suggest this will be far more than a routine discussion and could play a decisive role in determining whether Bangladesh participates in World Cup.

Why government is engaging directly with players

The government's decision to speak directly with players is to get players' views on the controversy and their willingness to travel to India for the tournament.

At the same time, officials are expected to outline the government's constraints, including concerns related to security, political pressure, and Bangladesh's international standing. All these issues are likely to be discussed candidly.

Government already in talks with BCB

Ahead of the players' meeting, Bangladesh government had already opened discussions with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). On the night of January 21, BCB president and board directors met sports advisor Asif Nazrul at his residence. This indicates the government’s intent to consult all stakeholders before arriving at a final decision.

Bangladesh isolated in ICC vote

Bangladesh's position has weakened at ICC level. When ICC held a vote on Bangladesh’s refusal to play in India and its request for a change of venue, the result was overwhelmingly against them.

Bangladesh lost the vote 14-2, with Pakistan being the only board to support their stance, while all others backed India.

Following the vote, ICC issued a clear warning: either Bangladesh government clears team’s participation in India, or Bangladesh must be prepared to be removed from 2026 T20 World Cup. In the event of a withdrawal, Scotland is reportedly next in line to replace Bangladesh in the tournament.

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
