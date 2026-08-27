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English NewsSportsCricketICC Bans Pakistan-Born Cricketer For 15 Months Ahead Of India Clash: Here’s Why

ICC Bans Pakistan-Born Cricketer For 15 Months Ahead Of India Clash: Here’s Why

ICC has banned Pakistan-born UAE cricketer Asif Khan for 15 months after he tested positive for a prohibited substance in 2025.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICC banned UAE cricketer Asif Khan for 15 months.
  • Tested positive for mesterolone in September 2025 doping test.
  • Sanction runs until December 2026, impacting his international career.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a 15-month ban on UAE cricketer Asif Khan after he tested positive for a prohibited substance in an out-of-competition doping test. The Pakistan-born batter, who has played 94 international matches for the UAE, accepted the ban after admitting to an anti-doping violation.

The timing of the test also adds an unusual layer to the case. Asif was tested on September 8, 2025, just two days before the UAE were scheduled to face India in the Asia Cup 2025. The ICC said the test detected a metabolite of mesterolone, a substance prohibited under its Anti-Doping Code.

Why Has Asif Khan Been Banned?

According to the ICC, Asif breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code after testing positive for a prohibited substance during an out-of-competition test conducted on September 8, 2025.

Asif admitted the violation and accepted a 15-month sanction through a Case Resolution Agreement involving the ICC and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The ban is backdated to the date of the test and will run from September 8, 2025, until December 7, 2026.

Under the sanction, Asif will be permitted to train with a team or use the facilities of a club or ICC member body from October 8, 2026. However, he will only be eligible to return to competitive cricket after the completion of his ban.

Asif Khan’s International Career

The 36-year-old was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and previously represented Pakistan at Under-19 level before moving to the UAE.

He made his UAE international debut in 2022 and went on to establish himself as an attacking batter across white-ball formats.

Asif has played 38 ODIs for the UAE, scoring 1,270 runs in 37 innings. His ODI record includes three centuries and seven half-centuries.

He has also featured in 56 T20Is, accumulating 1,302 runs at a strike rate of 137.92, along with six half-centuries.

His 94 international appearances make the lengthy suspension a significant setback for the experienced UAE batter.

The ICC ban means Asif will remain unavailable for competitive cricket until December 2026, after which he can seek a return to international cricket, subject to selection and eligibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was UAE cricketer Asif Khan banned?

Asif Khan was banned after testing positive for a prohibited substance, a metabolite of mesterolone, during an out-of-competition doping test. He admitted to an anti-doping violation.

What is the duration of Asif Khan's ban?

Asif Khan received a 15-month ban from the ICC. It is backdated to September 8, 2025, and will run until December 7, 2026.

When can Asif Khan return to competitive cricket?

Asif Khan will be eligible to return to competitive cricket after December 7, 2026, upon the completion of his ban. He is permitted to train with a team from October 8, 2026.

What substance did Asif Khan test positive for?

Asif Khan tested positive for a metabolite of mesterolone. This substance is explicitly prohibited under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Doping Cricket Asif Khan ICC Asia Cup UAE Cricket
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