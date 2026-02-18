ICC's Backup Plan: This Country To Host 2029 And 2031 World Cup If India Misses Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ongoing geopolitical tensions and recent disruptions during ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup have reportedly prompted ICC to evaluate alternative hosts for major events originally slated for India.

According to recent reports from The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, India's hosting rights for 2029 Champions Trophy and 2031 ODI World Cup are under review.

As part of a hybrid hosting arrangement finalized in December 2024 involving ICC, BCCI, and PCB prior to 2025 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan agreed not to host each other's matches in ICC global events, across both men's and women's tournaments.

Matches between India and Pakistan are instead conducted at neutral venues. For instance, during previous Champions Trophy - officially hosted by PCB - all of India's games were played in Dubai. Similarly, when BCCI organized this year's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka was brought in as a co-host to accommodate the arrangement.

Key Reasons for Potential Shift:

Logistical Instability: The constant need for "hybrid models" - where matches are split across countries to avoid travel between India and Pakistan - is creating immense pressure on broadcasters, sponsors, and scheduling certainty.

"Bangladesh Factor": Recent political shifts in Bangladesh have added a new layer of complexity. Reports suggest Bangladesh may also refuse to play matches in India, further complicating 2031 World Cup, which India and Bangladesh are currently scheduled to co-host.

Revenue at Risk: The threat of boycotts (like Pakistan's recent hesitation to play T20 World Cup match in Colombo) places hundreds of millions of dollars in commercial revenue at risk. ICC is seeking a "Plan B" to protect its financial interests.

Why Australia is Frontrunner:

Neutral Ground: Australia is viewed as a stable, neutral territory where India and Pakistan can face off without diplomatic hurdles.

Proven Success: High-profile clashes at MCG (2022) and Adelaide Oval (2015) have proven that Australian crowds turn out in massive numbers for subcontinental rivalries.

Broadcaster Friendly: The Australian time zone remains highly favorable for the lucrative South Asian television market, especially for prime-time broadcasts.