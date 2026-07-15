ICC Appoints BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia To Lead The Governance Review Committee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI's Saikia leads new ICC governance, CWI receives loan.

Sri Lanka Cricket reviewed, elections urged; Tamim Iqbal ratified.

Mauritius admitted; Canada suspended; France Cricket on notice.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was on Wednesday appointed as the head of the Governance Review Committee, a new sub-committee formed by the ICC, which also approved a USD 12.82 million loan to Cricket West Indies.

Apart from Saikia, the other members of the committee are: Dr Mohammed Moosajee of Cricket South Africa and Dr Ros Rivaz, the newly-appointed Independent Director of the ICC.

Saikia is also a member of another freshly-constituted committee -- the Franchise Leagues Committee which will be headed by former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal.

Other members are: Dr Rudie van Vuuren (Cricket Namibia), Richard Gould (England and Wales Cricket Board) and Todd Greenberg (Cricket Australia).

The loan that ICC sanctioned to CWI is to support the board, which has been struggling for regular cash inflow.

The ICC also reviewed the progress made by Sri Lanka Cricket towards a revised Constitution.

"….Reiterated the need for elections to be held as soon as possible and agreed that SLC would continue to be unable to be represented at ICC Board meetings for the time being," the ICC said in a statement at the conclusion of its Annual Meetings here.

The global governing body also ratified the appointment of Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal as the Member's Full Member Director.

While the ICC approved the admission of Mauritius as its 111th Member, Cricket Canada remained suspended until stipulated requirements were met.

The ICC also placed France Cricket on notice for breaches of its Membership Criteria.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)