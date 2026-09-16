English actress and singer Sofia Hayat has once again found herself in the spotlight after making claims about her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. Sofia, who has appeared on television and was also a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 7, was associated with the Indian Premier League for several years and famously referred to herself as IPL's "lucky mascot."

Her latest comments came during an appearance on the Straight Talk Queer Wisdom podcast, where she spoke about her experiences during her IPL days, her rise to fame in India and her alleged relationship with Rohit Sharma.

Sofia Hayat's Claims About Rohit Sharma

Speaking about her time around the IPL, Sofia admitted that she had little knowledge of cricket when she first became involved with the tournament. According to her, her manager encouraged her to enter the cricket space, and she acknowledged that she made several claims about herself during that period that were not true.

Sofia also alleged that she had lied about her age, which she said helped her build an image as a youth icon and gain popularity in India.

During the podcast, she made a personal claim about Rohit Sharma, saying that she had dated the Indian batter. She also made an intimate comment about their alleged relationship.

This is not the first occasion on which Sofia has spoken publicly about dating Rohit. She had made similar claims in an interview several years ago and had also spoken about plans to document the relationship in a book.

According to Sofia, the two began dating in 2012 and their relationship lasted for around a year.

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I was Rohits first. Someone needs to teach men how to be sensual in bed. It is not a sprint. Watch this and other secrets of my sex life on my new show, Straight Talk Queer Wisdom. Link in bio. #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/cR7TOUvrZb — Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) September 14, 2026

Why Did Sofia Hayat Say They Broke Up?

Sofia also discussed what she claimed was the reason behind their alleged split. She said she was upset after Rohit referred to her as a "fan" while speaking to the media.

Sofia claimed that the remark offended her and eventually led her to block the cricketer on social media. Rohit Sharma, however, has never publicly confirmed Sofia Hayat's claims about their alleged relationship.

Rohit Sharma's Family Life

Rohit Sharma is married to Ritika Sajdeh, who has also been associated with his professional management. The couple tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Samaira, in 2018, followed by the birth of their son in 2024.

Meanwhile, Rohit is also set to make a television appearance beyond his cricket career. His reality show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, is scheduled to premiere on Sony TV this week.