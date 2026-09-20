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English NewsSportsCricketMohammed Siraj Named Captain, Hyderabad Announces Squad For Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Mohammed Siraj Named Captain, Hyderabad Announces Squad For Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Mohammed Siraj will captain Hyderabad in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy. Check the full squad for the first two matches, schedule and Siraj's record.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohammed Siraj named Hyderabad captain for upcoming Ranji season.
  • Chama Milind vice-captain; Siraj's availability contingent on national commitments.
  • Hyderabad announced squad for first two Ranji matches starting October.
  • Siraj brings significant first-class experience, leading 2016 breakthrough.

Mohammed Siraj has been appointed captain of Hyderabad for the upcoming 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, with the Hyderabad Cricket Association announcing its squad for the first two matches of the campaign. Chama Milind has been named vice-captain and will lead the side whenever Siraj is unavailable.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association announced the leadership decision on September 11 following a call from its senior selection committee. Siraj will take charge of the team for the opening two fixtures, subject to his availability for national duty.

Hyderabad Announce Squad For First Two Ranji Trophy Matches

The squad features a mix of experienced domestic players and younger names, with Sai Pragnay Reddy and Rahul Rudesh selected as the two wicketkeeping options.

Hyderabad squad: Mohammed Siraj (captain), CV Milind (vice-captain), Tanmay Agarwal, M Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Singh, K Hima Teja, Rahul Rudesh (wicketkeeper), Sai Pragney Reddy (wicketkeeper), Varun Goud, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniket Reddy, Rakshanan Reddy, Ajay Dev Goud, Ruthik Yadav Mende and Sai Vikas Reddy.

The 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season is scheduled to begin on October 11. Hyderabad will open its campaign against Tripura before taking on Andhra Pradesh in its second match on October 18.

Siraj's availability for the fixtures will depend on his commitments with the Indian team. The 32-year-old remains an important part of India's Test setup and could therefore have limited availability depending on the international calendar.

WATCH POST

Siraj's Impressive First-Class Record

Siraj brings considerable first-class experience to the Hyderabad leadership group. He has featured in 94 first-class matches and claimed 321 wickets.

For India, the fast bowler has taken 144 wickets in 48 Tests. He has also represented the national side in 50 ODIs and 17 T20Is, claiming 76 and 17 wickets respectively.

His association with Hyderabad cricket dates back to the period when he emerged as one of the most dangerous domestic fast bowlers in the country.

Siraj's Breakthrough Ranji Trophy Season

The 2016-17 Ranji Trophy campaign was particularly significant in Siraj's rise. Playing nine matches for Hyderabad, he picked up 41 wickets and finished as the team's leading wicket-taker.

His tally was also the third-highest by any bowler in that edition of the competition, underlining the impact he had during his breakthrough domestic season.

Now, nearly a decade later, Siraj will return to the Ranji Trophy setup as Hyderabad's captain, provided his India commitments allow him to feature.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed captain for Hyderabad in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season?

Mohammed Siraj has been named captain of Hyderabad for the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. Chama Milind will serve as vice-captain and lead if Siraj is unavailable.

When will Hyderabad begin their 2026-27 Ranji Trophy campaign?

The 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season starts on October 11. Hyderabad will open its campaign against Tripura, then face Andhra Pradesh on October 18.

Will Mohammed Siraj be available for all of Hyderabad's Ranji Trophy matches?

Siraj's availability depends on his commitments with the Indian team, as he is an important part of their Test setup. He may therefore have limited availability.

What is Mohammed Siraj's first-class cricket experience?

Siraj brings considerable first-class experience, having played 94 matches and claimed 321 wickets. His breakthrough was the 2016-17 Ranji season, taking 41 wickets for Hyderabad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Indian Cricket Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Hyderabad Cricket
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